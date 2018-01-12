Warner Bros. already had April 5, 2019 RSVP’ed for a DC titles and today they revealed that movie will actually be David F. Sandberg’s Shazam!

Pic,which is scripted by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke, will also play in Imax. Interestingly enough that date is not Easter weekend, a time frame that WB took advantage of when they launched Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to $166M. No other major studio has even dared yet to program against Warner Bros. on April 5. Zachary Levi stars as the title superhero.

WB also announced that the untitled DC movie that was dated for this summer, July 27, is now off the calendar.

The DC brand had a ying yang 2017 at the box office. While Wonder Woman was a huge success breaking all sorts of glass ceilings for female director Patty Jenkins with a global B.O. of $821.8M worldwide, the label’s superhero team-up Justice League fell way below expectations with a near $660M global gross — what many believe isn’t breakeven. Recently Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich put New Line production EVP Walter Hamada in charge of DC films.