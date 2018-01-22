EXCLUSIVE: Marta Milans has joined the growing cast of New Line’s forthcoming superhero pic Shazam! She joins Zachary Levi, who will play the titular role in the David F. Sandberg-directed adaptation of the classic character from DC Comics.

The story of Shazam! follows Billy Baston (Levi), who is able to transform into Shazam by uttering the moniker, an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Milans will play one of the foster parents at the home where Billy lives.

Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Cooper Andrews, and Jovan Armand also co-star. Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke wrote the screenplay while Peter Safran serves as producer.

Warner Bros. recently announced that Shazam! will open on April 5, 2019. The movie will also open in IMAX. What place Shazam! has in the DC Comics movie universe has yet to be revealed. Perhaps it will be drawn out in the next DC movie, Aquaman, which opens on December 21.

Milans can be seen in the upcoming indie film Asher opposite Ron Perlman. She was also seen in ABC’s Killer Women as well as No Tomorrow on the CW.

She is repped by Jennifer Wiley–Stockton at JWS Entertainment and Gersh.