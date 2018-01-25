STXfilms will be opening Baltasar Kormákur’s Adrift wide on June 1.

The pic stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin as avid sailors who set out on a journey across the ocean and encounter one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell and David Branson Smith adapted Adrift from the book Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea by Tami Oldham Ashcraft with Susea McGearhart. Kormákur, Aaron Kandell, and Jordan Kandell produce.

Currently, there’s nothing scheduled on this weekend, which is in the wake of the Memorial Day frame (which has Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story). Originally, 20th Century Fox had Deadpool 2 here, which was the same place that Wonder Woman sat last year, but that Marvel pic took a hike to the pre-Memorial Day weekend.

In recent years, studios have booked young female-skewing titles in summer such as Me Before You; Everything, Everything; and Woodley’s The Fault in Our Stars, the latter of which was big for femme YA novel adaptations, opening to $48M during the first weekend of June 2014 and legging out to $124.8M stateside.