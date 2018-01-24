Netflix has released the official trailer and first-look images for Seven Seconds, its upcoming original crime anthology series created and executive produced by The Killing‘s Veena Sud.

The logline: In an instant, life is forever changed for Brenton Butler and his family. After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century.

Two-time Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) stars as Latrice Butler, alongside breakout British actress Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Russell Hornsby (Fences), Beau Knapp (Sand Castle), Michael Mosley (Ozark), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Raul Castillo (Special Correspondents), Zackary Momoh (A United Kingdom), Nadia Alexander (Blame), and Coley Speaks (Circle).

Netflix launches the 10-episode series on February 23.

Check out the trailer above and images below:

