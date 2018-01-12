President Donald Trump’s recent tweeting has added to the growing impression he is dangerously unfit for the job, Seth Meyers told Late Night viewers on Thursday. It’s an impression Trump tried to counter on Tuesday by televising his bipartisan immigration negotiations, during which he got asked his position on DACA and seemed not to have one, instead agreeing with whichever side was talking.

“Our president is Elmer Fudd, trying to decide if it’s duck season or rabbit season,” Meyers observed.

Even so, the bar has been set so low for Trump, TV anchors remarked on his having both political parties at the table, his lack of hate speech, and normal, if somewhat confused, behavior.

“News anchors talk about Trump the way you talk about a sick cat: He was awake, he was drinking water, he let Mike Pence pet him,” Meyers said.

Two days later, lawmakers working to get an immigration deal said Thursday they’d reached one. And yet, Trump decided to inject some vulgar racism into the conversation.

“Just before we started taping tonight, the Washington Post reported President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal. Trump said, ‘Why are we having all these people from shit-hole countries come here?’” Meyers informed his viewers.

To be fair, “Maybe he meant it as a compliment,” what with Trump doing all “his best tweets when he’s sitting on a s**t hole,” Meyers suggested, vulgarly.