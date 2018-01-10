After lengthy negotiations, ABC has closed a deal for a put pilot commitment to an untitled music-driven family drama series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and one of the most iconic Mexican-American pop stars.

Miguel Nolla (Scandal) is writing the project, executive produced by top music talent manager Scooter Braun, which is being done with the cooperation of Selena Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga.

The untitled drama, which is not biographical, focuses on Alex Guerra, a chart-topping, award-winning pop star who has been estranged from her family for five years. She tries to pick up the pieces when a crisis forces her to return home to Texas, juggling a love triangle, the demands of her career, and the dark secrets of the family that she now desperately wants to win back.

Sergio Aguero, Jaime Davila and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment are executive producing with Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin of SB Projects. Nolla is co-executive producing. Simran A. Singh, Quintanilla Jr and Quintanilla Arriaga serve as producers. ABC Studios produces alongside Davila’s Campanario Entertainment and Braun’s SB Projects.

Selena Quintanilla was one of the biggest Latino crossover artists . The singer-songwriter, model, actress and fashion designer was tragically killed in 1995 at age 23 by her former manager. Her posthumous crossover album Dreaming of You debuted atop the Billboard 200 later that year, a first for a Latin artist.

Patrick Hipes contributed to this report.