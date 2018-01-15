“I’m so proud of all of the women who have had the courage to speak out. Rich, famous, powerful men have to understand there are rules, there are boundaries. They must respect those boundaries. This has got to end and it needs to end right now.” Those words from Gloria Allred, the subject of documentary Seeing Allred which will make its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

The original docu explores the public and private sides of Allred. It includes archival footage and sit-down interviews with supporters and critics and examines Allred’s personal trauma and assesses her wins and setbacks on high-profile cases against Bill Cosby and Donald Trump. It also features interviews with Gloria Steinem, Don Lemon, and Allred’s daughter Lisa Bloom, among others.

The documentary is directed by Sophie Sartain (Mimi and Dona) and Roberta Grossman (Above and Beyond); produced by Grossman, Sartain, Marta Kauffman (co-creator of Friends and Grace & Frankie), Robbie Rowe Tollin (The Zookeeper’s Wife), and Hannah KS Canter (Grace & Frankie).

Seeing Allred will launch globally on Netflix on February 9 following its Sundance world premiere.

Watch the trailer above.