See-Saw Films (Lion) has signed a three-year, first look development, financing and production deal for feature films with New Regency to develop feature content that will be financed by and co-produced with the Arnon Milchan-founded company. In making the deal, See-Saw also can take advantage of worldwide distribution through New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Fox.

The two companies are currently in business together so this extends the relationship; it also follows New Regency’s recent announcement of its overall deal with filmmaker Steve McQueen who previously collaborated with See-Saw on his 2011 BAFTA nominated feature Shame.

See-Saw and New Regency are currently producing McQueen’s feature Widows which stars Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriquez and Cynthia Erivo, along with Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall and Daniel Kaluuya. The film, which will be released on November 16, was co-written by McQueen with Gillian Flynn. Specifically, Widows was produced by See-Saw, with New Regency, 20th Century Fox and Film 4 co-financing.

See-Saw’s critically acclaimed film Lion was nominated for six Oscars. Their TV series Top of the Lake: China Girl was one of the first television projects selected for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival lineup. Another upcoming feature is Mary Magdalene which stars Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ and reunites director Garth Davis with Lion star Rooney Mara in the title role. The film is slated for worldwide release around Easter.

Other upcoming films include Unsane, Steven Soderbergh’s thriller which Bleecker Street will distribute in the U.S. on March 23 with New Regency distributing the film in all territories outside of the U.S. via its ongoing relationship with 21th Century Fox; Bohemian Rhapsody, the highly anticipated Queen biographical feature starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, which 20th Century Fox is slated to release on December 25, 2018; and James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland, to be released by 20th Century Fox on January 11, 2019.

“See-Saw has an extensive track record of producing features that are both beautifully crafted and deeply impactful. We are eager to begin working with their expanding team and build upon our close relationship with Iain and Emile, who share our passion for creating exceptional auteur-driven films,” said Yariv Milchan, Chairman of New Regency in a statement.

See-Saw managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman oversee the company which have offices in London and Sydney. Eric Roth, EVP of Business Affairs and David Friedman, General Counsel negotiated the first-look deal on behalf of New Regency. Simon Gillis, Head of Commercial Affairs and attorney Craig Emanuel of Loeb & Loeb negotiated on behalf of See-Saw Films.