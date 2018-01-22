Sev Ohanian is having a good Sundance Film Festival. This morning Search, the thriller he co-wrote and produced, landed the biggest money of the festival so far with a $5 million worldwide rights deal from Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. And at a Park City ceremony, Ohanian was awarded the Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Feature Producer. The awards honor bold vision and a commitment to continuing work as a creative producer in the independent space.

Ohanian first came to Sundance with 2013’s Fruitvale Station, the acclaimed film which launched director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B, Jordan to the A list and collaborations Creed and the upcoming Black Panther. He returned with Andrew Bujalski’s Results, on which he was executive producer, and Clea Duvall’s The Intervention, as producer.

Search takes place entirely on computer screens and stars John Cho and Debra Messing. Ohanian co-wrote the film with director Aneesh Chaganty and produced alongside Timur Bekmanbetov, Natalie Qasabian and Adam Sidman.