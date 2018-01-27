UPDATE with response Twitter has confirmed that Sean Hannity’s account was “briefly compromised” and the company is working with the Fox News host to get the page up and running properly.

Said a Twitter spokesperson: “While we normally do not discuss individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons, we have permission from the account owner to confirm that account was briefly compromised. We are working with the owner to restore access.”

The brief disappearance last night of Hannity’s Twitter page prompted considerable speculation – some of it bizarre, some of it mocking – about what was behind the vanishing act.

While the page appeared to be back up by Saturday morning, Hannity has not posted a tweet since last night’s odd “Form Submission 1649 #Hannity” tweet.

With shades of Dan Rather’s mugger asking “Kenneth, what is the frequency?” over and over back in ’86, the cryptic Hannity message confused media watchers and conspiracy tin hats.

Hannity’s Twitter page, followed by nearly 3 million people, was temporarily replaced with a message reading “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” after the mysterious 1649 tweet last night at 9:46 PM.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Fox referred Deadline’s questions to Twitter.

Hannity’s account was famously deactivated for 11 minutes last November, with the fault later put on an outgoing Fox News employee.

With all of Hannity’s recent talk of FBI corruption and the “Deep State” secret society, Twitter was soon ablaze with conspiracy theories – mostly mocking – about the true nature of Form Submission 1649.

And the 1649 weirdness follows Hannity’s widely ridiculed about-face on Thursday night when, after dismissing a New York Times scoop that Donald Trump had attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last June, the Fox News host had to acknowledge his network’s own reporting that confirmed the Times. Hannity followed his half-hearted concession by cutting to coverage of a car crash.

But back to 1649.

One tweeted theory: “Hannity’s #FormSubmission1649 tweet, which has resulted in the suspension of his account, was reference to power struggle within English Parliament, in years after English Civil War, to try King Charles I for high treason. Hannity was using it to send a message.”

Or this: “You have no idea what we are doing and what kind of people we are up against. There are reasons for coded language. Again, if you don’t understand get out of the way and observe for a while.”

And this: “If you rearrange the letters in Form Submission 1649 it spells out His Name Was Seth Rich 1649.”

Everyone, it seems, is watching: