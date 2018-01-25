Game of Thrones star Sean Bean and Roots star Malachi Kirby are among the big names attached to Sky’s Fast and the Furious-style drama Curfew as the British broadcaster continues to drip out programming announcements.

The eight-part drama, which follows the story of ordinary people competing in the world’s fastest, most furious, illegal night-time street race, is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and Moonage Picturs, the indie set up by Peaky Blinders execs Will Gould, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady.

The series, which was written by Read, will see contestants race through the night from London to Scotland in their “pimped-out” vehicles to win the ultimate prize — freedom from the totalitarian government curfew that controls their lives.

Adrian Lester (Riviera), Phoebe Fox (Blue Iguana) Robert Glenister (Spooks), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Troy: Fall of a City), Rose Williams (Reign), Elijah Rowen (Vikings) and Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) also star in the series, directed by Peaky Blinders’ Colm McCarthy.

Commissioned by Sky’s Head of Drama Anne Mensah, the series will air on Sky One and will be exec produced by Gould and Tiplady. Sky Vision will distribute internationally.

Mensah said: “When Sky does dramas about car races, we do them like no other broadcaster. Funny, emotionally truthful, visceral and above all fast – Curfew is the perfect Sky One show. Matthew Read has created fantastically memorable, sometimes shocking, always fascinating characters. You’ll want every single one of them to win the race of their lives.”

Read added: “Sky have been incredibly supportive throughout the development of such a bold and ambitious show and I couldn’t be more pleased by the creative team that has been assembled to deliver a story that we have filled with as much excitement, emotion and dynamism as possible.”

Separately, Sky announced that it has ordered a final series of arctic crime drama Fortitude. The four-part mini-series, starring Dennis Quaid and Richard Dormer, will start filming later this year.