Screen Media Films has nabbed North American distribution rights to director Eric England’s thriller Josie, toplined by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer. The film, based on the Black List script Huntsville by Anthony Ragnone, will be released day-and-date in theaters in March. It follows the tattooed, sweet-talking stranger Josie (Turner) who, upon arriving to a small, southern town, strikes up relationships with local young punk Marcus (Kilmer) and her loner neighbor Hank (McDermott). She quickly becomes a hot topic of local gossip, but her true intentions for arriving in town are far more sinister when her dark past comes to light. Luisa Iskin, Jeff Kalligheri, Kevin Matusow, and Johnny Wunder produced the pic, while Candice Abela, Karam Abulhusn, Stephen Bowen, Carissa Buffel, Fouad Mikati, Steven Chester Prince, Ash Sarohia and Lauren Russell served as exec producers. The deal was negotiated by Screen Media’s Seth Needle with Gersh and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers. Lightning Entertainment is handling foreign sales.

SP Releasing has secured U.S. rights to the Jon Voight-starring family-adventure film Surviving the Wild, which will be released in limited theaters and on-demand Friday via SP Releasing’s output deal with Echo Bridge Releasing. Directed by Patrick Alessandrin, the pic follows 13-year-old Shaun (Aidan Cullen), who disregards his parents’ wishes and embarks on a great adventure into the wild to spread the ashes of his grandpa Gus (Voight) from the top of a remote mountaintop. Throughout the journey, Shaun is guided by Gus’ spirit, and together they must overcome the challenges of the wild. Jamie Kennedy and Vail Bloom (The Young and the Restless) co-star. The script is by Mark Hefti, who also produced the project with Bloom, Steven Paul, Patrick Alessandrin, R. Michael Givens and Kyle Otto.