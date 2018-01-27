ABC has picked up two more pilots, Whiskey Cavalier an hourlong action-dramedy project executive produced by Bill Lawrence, with Scott Foley attached to star and produce; and multi-camera comedy Most Likely To from Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. TV is the studio for both.

Whiskey Cavalier, which had a put pilot commitment, hails from writer Dave Hemingson, WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Written by Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier follows the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) — played by Foley — who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Hemingson executive produces alongside Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold; Foley is a producer.

Foley and Lawrence have a long history together — the Felicity alum has done recurring stints on Lawrences’ comedy series Scrubs, Cougar Town and Undateable. Folwy joined Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal in Season 2 as a recurring, playing the enigmatic Jake Ballard, before getting promoted to a series regular at the beginning of Season 3, Before Scandal, Foley did a major stint on another Rhimes ABC series, medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He also co-wrote and executive produced comedy project Toast for ABC via Shonaland and ABC Studios, which went to pilot

This is Doozer’s second broadcast pilot order so far this season, joining the hourlong Dead Inside at the CW.

Most Likely To is written and executive produced by Cody. The logline: In high school, Liz Cooney had everything and Markie McQueen had nothing. 20 years later, they’re reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

This is the second consecutive half-hour pilot at ABC for Juno writer Cody and Berlanti Prods. via WBTV. Last year, they received an order from the network for Raised by Wolves.

Most Likely To also marks the second broadcast pilot order so far this season for Berlanti Prods., joining drama Manifest at NBC.