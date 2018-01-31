Scott Baio, appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America today, again denied having sex with actress Nicole Eggert when his former Charles in Charge co-star was under 18 years of age. Describing the set of the 1980s sitcom as a happy, crowded place – “like a picnic everyday” – Baio repeated earlier claims made on Facebook Live that he was never alone with his younger castmate and that their only sexual encounter occurred after production ended, when Eggert was 18 years old.

See the GMA interview below.

Baio, making his early morning appearance on the ABC show the day after Eggert took her case to NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, said he could prove Eggert was lying, and offered up as evidence a past radio interview in which Eggert indicated that her relations with Baio occurred when she was 18.

When GMA host Amy Robach said that Eggert now claims she lied on the radio program in order to “protect” the Charles in Charge show, Baio said, “So I’m trying to figure out which time she’s lying and which time she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit. I can’t keep up with it quite honestly.”

Robach then quoted the radio interviewer Nik Richie (with whom, as GMA pointed out, Eggert shares a manager) saying “Nicole was distraught after the interview. She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said ‘he molested me as a child and I didn’t know any better.’ I can vividly remember that statement, it’s not one you would forget.”

Baio challenged the accusations by describing a busy Charles in Charge set bustling with people. “How any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible. I don’t know how anybody can believe what she’s saying when her first allegation when were were 17 had been proven 100% false. And by the way I’m not the first person she’s done this to.”

Baio insisted that he was never alone with her on set unless they were doing a scene, or perhaps elsewhere on the studio lot. As for Eggert’s claim that the two had sex in Baio’s garage, Baio laughed and said, “I have no idea what that means. No idea.”

Robach then read statements from two other actors who worked on Charles in Charge, including Alex Polinsky (Robach called him Adam Polinsky), who played the brother of Eggert’s character and who says he saw Baio and Eggert engage in “inappropriate cuddling on the set”, and Adam Carl, who made one guest appearance on the show and says he witnessed Eggert “crying” about Baio.

“I don’t know what they’re saying, I have no idea, I don’t know why they’re saying it, there were so many people on that set,” Baio said, then repeated his Facebook Live story that the 18-year-old Eggert had sought Baio out in order to lose her virginity.

Asked whether he’s now concerned that Eggert might take his recent advice and go to the police if she has a case, Baio said, “No, why would I have concerns about something I didn’t do?”

“My job is to defend my daughter,” Baio said. “Her job is to be 10 years old, and that’s why this has got to stop.”

Eggert first brought her accusations to Twitter, after she commented on a tweet referring to Baio’s support of Donald Trump: “Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” This triggered a series of tweets where she claims she was molested by him from ages 14 to 17 and went into details about the alleged assaults.