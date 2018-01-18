EXCLUSIVE: As seen in Science Fair, the days of volcano models and dioramas are long gone. The documentary co-directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster and produced by Fusion has released its first trailer ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Science Fair marks the first documentary feature for Costantini and Foster and introduces audiences to a whole new world when it comes to science fairs. The timely film comes at a time where a certain presidential administration challenges scientific fact and is bans terms used by the CDC. Following nine brilliant, ambitious — and a tad quirky — high school students from around the globe who are essentially are shaping the future of our world. The doc navigate rivalries, setbacks, and of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at the international science fair. Facing off against 1,700 of the smartest and equally eccentric — if not more — teens from 78 different countries, only one will be named Best in Fair.

The film follows students like Kashfia, one of the only Muslim girls at a massive high school in South Dakota, who finds an unlikely kinship with her school’s head football coach who ends up being the only teacher who will sponsor her project. We are also introduced to Myllena and Gabriel from a poor town in Brazil, who see winning the science fair as their families’ key to escaping poverty. And then there’s Dr. McCalla, a black science research teacher from Long Island, who has transformed her class of young immigrants into one of the best science fair teams in the world.

Science Fair brings joy, excitement, exhilaration and the behind the scenes stories of amazing students who aspire to be our next generation’s top thinkers and inventors. It’s almost like a Christopher Guest movie — but real.