APA has signed producer-writer-director Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, whose sci-fi feature film The Beyond was just released on Amazon by Gravitas Ventures on January 9. The film is set in 2019 and follows a mission that sends astronauts modified with advanced robotics through a newly discovered wormhole known as the Void. Dulull began his career as a VFX artist on films such as Dark Knight and Hellboy as well as shows like America: The Story of the US. His next film, Origin Unknown starring Katee Sackhoff, will be released later this year by Kew Media. Dulull is also repped by Ground Control Entertainment.

Jay Hunter, who currently serves as a series regular on Tyler Perry’s OWN series If Loving You Is Wrong, has joined Shakir Entertainment Management for representation. The actor will next be seen in Perry’s upcoming film Acrimony, starring Taraji P. Henson, and was recently cast in the indie film Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends. Hunter, who will continue to be repped by HRI Talent, has appeared in ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fox’s Max Payne film with Mark Wahlberg.

Circle of Confusion has signed newcomer Helena Howard, who stars as the titular character in Josephine Decker’s upcoming film Madeline’s Madeline. The pic, which marks Howard’s first feature role, will premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. It follows dedicated theater performer Madeline who is pushed by an ambitious theater director (Molly Parker) to weave her troubled history into their collective art. The lines between performance and reality begin to blur in surprising and potentially destructive ways, spiraling out of the safe rehearsal space and into her everyday interactions. Decker discovered Howard at an acting festival, and collaborated with the New York native for two years on developing the role and film.