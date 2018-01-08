We’ve learned the date of the series finale for ABC’s Scandal. The Shonda Rhimes-created political drama will wrap its seventh and final season on April 19, ABC said today during TCA.

The series returns for the final episodes beginning January 18.

Inspired by real-life DC crisis manager and former George H.W. Bush deputy Press Secretary Judy Smith, Scandal debuted on April 5, 2012 on ABC. A steady ratings source and social media heavyweight for the Disney-owned net on Shondaland-dominated Thursday, Scandal follows the Emmy-nominated Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope and her team of high-profile problem-solving gladiators — played by Katie Quinn Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Darby Leigh Stanchfield and, up until the end of the third season, Columbus Keith Short.

Rhimes shared her thoughts on the final season during last spring’s upfronts. “We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff,” she said in a statement.