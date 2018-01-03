EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Big news for TGIT fans — I hear that a crossover is being plotted for ABC’s Shondaland drama series Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder to air later this season.

Reps for ABC and the series’ producers ABC Studios and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland would not comment, but Scandal star Kerry Washington just posted a photo of herself as her character Olivia Pope on the set of HTGAWM (see below).

UPDATED, 9:30 AM: HTGAWM star Viola Davis has provided another clue pointing to a crossover with Scandal. The Emmy-winning actress just replied to Washington’s “Where are you?” question by posting a photo of her as Annalise Keating on the set of Scandal (you can see it under Washington’s post below).

ABC

While the stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM frequently have appeared together at TGIT publicity events and in promos for ABC’s Thursday Shondaland lineup, they have not guest-starred on one another’s shows. (An April Fool’s online story in 2016 about a three-way TGIT crossover between Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM got fans pretty excited, indicating strong built-in interest in a possible stunt).

Crossovers between similar series on the same network, often from the same producers, have been around for more than two decades, since NBC and Dick Wolf introduced it with Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the Street. Crossovers have emerged as key TV events that boost participating series’ viewership and energize their fans. Wolf and Greg Berlanti, the two other current broadcast drama series uber producers alongside Rhimes — who all supply four or more series to the same network — regularly plot crossover events between their shows: the Chicago franchise/Law & Order: SVU on NBC (Wolf) and the DC universe on the CW (Berlanti).

I will update with confirmation and details on the Scandal-HTGAWM crossover as they become available. Scandal is now in its seventh and final season, HTGAWM is in its fourth season. TGIT returns with new episodes on January 18. Stay tuned.

Washington:

Davis: