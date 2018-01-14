After a month-long holiday hiatus Saturday Night Live returned to originals last night. The show, hosted by Sam Rockwell with musical guest Halsey and featuring SNL alums Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff, drew a 4.6 household Live+Same Day rating in the metered markets and a 1.9 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

In households, SNL matched its last original on Dec. 16 hosted by Kevin Hart. In 18-49, last’s night’s show was down a tenth from its most recent outing.

Last night’s Saturday Night Live was the #1 non-sports telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, ahead of all primetime entertainment programming on the broadcast networks and trailing only CBS’ NFL Playoff coverage.