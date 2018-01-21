On the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March, one of its many celebrity participants, actress Jessica Chastain, hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The telecast, featuring musical guest Troye Sivan, averaged a 4.3 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.8 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

That was down from last week’s telecast hosted by Sam Rockwell with musical guest Halsey and featuring SNL alums Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff, which drew a 4.6 HH rating and a 1.9 in 18-49 and went on to log SNL’s largest viewership of the season.

Last night’s 4.3 HH rating tied for the lowest result this season, also posted by the shows hosted by Saoirse Ronan, Chance the Rapper and Tiffany Haddish. The 1.8 demo rating was the second lowest this season.

Saturday Night Live, which aired live across the country and whose preliminary ratings do not include 11:30 PM replays in the western markets, is the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households, ahead of all primetime programming on the broadcast networks, including ABC’s Warriors-Rockets NBA coverage. In 18-49 in the local people meters, SNL is tied with the basketball telecast as the #1 show of the night.