The return of popular former Saturday Night Live cast member and host Will Ferrell delivered the show’s best ratings so far this season. Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ferrell, who reprised his famous George W. Bush impersonation, and featuring musical guest Chris Stapleton, averaged a 4.9 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 2.3 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters. That was up from last week’s episode hosted by Jessica Chastain (4.3, 1.8), setting new season highs marks in both categories.

These were SNL‘s highest overnights since the 2016-17 season finale on May 20, 2017, hosted by Dwayne Johnson and featuring musical guest Katy Perry (5.3, 2.6)

SNL was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, ahead of all primetime programming on the broadcast networks, including ABC’s Celtics-Warriors NBA coverage.