EXCLUSIVE: In a development that might make fans of the HBO series Sopranos shriek Fuggedaboudit, Sarah Q starts production in New York, with three of the Sopranos’ major stars and two others who played recurring characters reuniting for the first time since the series went black.

The Sopranos vets are Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy), Federico Castelluccio (Furio), William DeMeo (Jason Molinaro) and Artie Pasquale (Burt Gervasi). John A. Gallagher directs his script with Joe Benedetto. Burt Young and Sally Kirkland also star, with Emmy James in the title role. Ashlee Macropoulos, Samantha Scaffidi, Tamara Skylar Jones and Josette Dwyer co-star. Latter are alumni of Gallagher’s popular acting classes at One on One NYC, and Young, Sirico and Pastore starred in Gallagher’s pic The Deli.

Story is by Gallagher, and surprisingly — considering the preponderance of screen tough guys like Young — the picture isn’t a crime drama. It’s a serio-comic tale of a young girl’s struggle to succeed at a Manhattan acting conservatory.

The supporting cast includes Lucie Pohl, Shing Ka, Joseph D’Onofrio, and Garry Pastore. Gallagher produces Sarah Q with Joe Benedetto, Paul Mammano and Shing Ka, John Bruno is the Line Producer. Pic is a co-production of Goddess Girl Films, 305 Media Group, People Artistic, and Trajectory Films.