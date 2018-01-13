Lady Bird starSaoirse Ronan may be only 23 years old but she already is proving to be a veteran award winner at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where she is slated to receive the newly renamed

Santa Barbara Award on Sunday February 4th at the Arlington Theatre. Given to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film, this SBIFF honor follows the Outstanding Performer Of The Year just two years ago for Brooklyn , and a Virtuoso Award in 2010. Ronan is currently a SAG award nominee and last week won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes for Lady Bird. This award which was previously called the Montecito Award has

gone to Sylvester Stallone, Kate Winslet , Isabelle Huppert, Daniel Day-Lewis, Julianne Moore , Geoffrey Rush, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Bill Condon. Considering the fire and mudslides that have plagued the Santa Barbara community of Montecito for which the award is named it was decided to change it in light of the ongoing tragedy that has already claimed several lives. The Festival has formally thanked the City Of Santa Barbara’s first responders and emergency authorities saying “their bravery and sacrifice cannot be overstated in providing relief during what has been an increasingly difficult time for Santa Barbara”. It suggests that donations can be made to the Red Cross as well as other groups.

The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Wednesday, January 31st through Saturday, February 10th. The festival previously honored Judi Dench with its Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The festival has also announced that it will honor Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) with its Maltin Modern Master Award, Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) with its Cinema Vanguard Award, and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Hong Chau (Downsizing), John Boyega (Detroit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) with the Virtuosos Award.