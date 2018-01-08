UPDATED with video: “I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be in this room tonight,” Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan said, accepting her first Golden Globe on Sunday for her turn in Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut.

Beyond the Globes, Ronan has this season received nominations from the SAG Awards—nominated for Actress in a Leading Role, and as part of the film’s exceptional ensemble cast—as well as the Film Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards, where she won Best Actress.

Nominated for three Golden Globes in her career to date, Ronan’s last recognition came in 2016 for her turn in John Crowley’s Brooklyn.

In Lady Bird, Ronan plays Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson, a fiercely independent and individualistic teenager coming of age in Sacramento, where she explores the theater department, various relationships and a more colorful future in New York City, far from the California ennui she has come to know and disdain.

Tonight, Ronan bested in the category Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes) and Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker). As the actress looks forward to the Oscars’ Best Actress category, she will almost certainly face off against several of them again, along with several actresses in tonight’s Drama Actress category which includes The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins, Three Billboards star Frances McDormand and The Post‘s Meryl Streep.

Speaking with Deadline recently, Ronan credited writer-director Gerwig with helping her find her character, playing the role of a nurturing on-set mother while finding her own way through her directorial debut. “She’s like a really good parent who gives you that discipline and structure for you to feel safe, but also the love and belief to go out and do it on your own,” the actress said of Gerwig. “When you know your parent loves you, you’re like, ‘I can do anything!’”

With the industry taking note of Ronan’s performance, it appears that Lady Bird may be an Oscar player in a number of other categories, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, based on the strength of showstopper Laurie Metcalf’s performance as Lady Bird’s mother.