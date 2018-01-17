The Santa Barbara Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 33rd edition, which will run January 31-February 10 and feature 45 world premieres and 53 U.S. premieres. The already announced opening-night film is Emilio Estevez’s The Public; the fest is still being mum on its closing-night film.

Among the annual tributes this year are awards for current awards-season staples including Gary Oldman, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Viruosos Awards to Daniel Kaluuya, Gal Gadot, Hong Chau, John Boyega, Kumail Nanjiani, Mary J. Blige and Timothée Chalamet. The festival also features panels and workshops.

This year’s fest comes amid the horrific toll in the region from the Thomas Fire, which scorched 280,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties the past month, making it the largest wildfire in California history. The post-fire conditions led to last week’s mudslides in Santa Barbara’s neighboring towns of Montecito and Summerland, killing 17.

Festival director Roger Durling sent out an open letter today addressing the tragedy and why the SBIFF will go on as planned:

Dear Cinephiles, Many people have been asking me if the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place. My answer is an emphatic “Yes.” How do you do a film festival following the immense tragedy unfolding in Montecito and Southern California? Well – the honest answer is that it is needed now more than ever. Movies have always provided a sense of community. It is an opportunity for people to gather – reflect – experience – feel – and process. Throughout most of the 1930’s, during the Great Depression, Americans flocked to theatres. They did not do this because movies can be easily categorized as a distraction. Yes, audiences welcomed the chance to laugh, forget their problems, and get out of the cold – but most importantly – by going to the movies, audiences felt less isolated as they experienced emotions together. They were together. As we move ahead with the film festival – and remember those we have lost and thank our first responders – we also want to help those who remain in need. To that end, we will be highlighting each day of our event the organizations that are working tirelessly to help those affected and encouraging attendees and our sponsors to support these efforts. We will keep you updated on our website on all of these details. The Santa Barbara community built this film festival in 1986 – and their love and pride – grew into what it is today. Movies have always had an immeasurable power to heal. As Santa Barbara to recover, we welcome and encourage film lovers and visitors to gather around our strong, beautiful and resilient community. I look forward to seeing you from January 31 to February 10. Roger Durling

Here is the full lineup:

WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS

A Sniper’s War, USA, Ukraine, Russia

Directed by Olya Schechter

Acid Horizon, USA

Directed by Ivan Hurzeler

Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, USA

Directed by Gail Osherenko

Chasing the Thunder, USA

Directed by Mark Benjamin and Marc Levin

The Doctor From India, USA

Directed by Jeremy Frindel

The End of Meat (Eine welt ohne fleisch), Germany

Directed by Marc Pierschel

The Independents, USA

Directed by Greg Naughton

Living in the Futures Past, USA

Directed by Susan Kucera

Making Babies, USA

Directed by Josh Huber

Metamorphosis, Canada

Directed by Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper

My Indiana Muse, USA

Directed by Ric and Jen Serena

¡Oh Mamy Blue!, Spain

Directed by Antonio Hens

Off the Menu, USA

Directed by Jay Silverman

One Last Night, USA

Directed by Anthony Sabet

the public, USA

Directed by Emilio Estevez

The Push, USA

Directed by Grant Korgan

Scotch: A Golden Dream, USA

Directed by Andrew Peat

Silicon Beach, USA

Directed by Max Gold

Threesome (Le trip à trois), Canada

Directed by Nicolas Monette

Waiting for the Drop: Rise of the Superstar DJs, USA

Directed by Alexei Barrionuevo

The War in Between, USA

Directed by Riccardo Ferraris

We Are Galapagos, USA

Directed by Kum-Kum Bhavnani

The White Orchid, USA

Directed by Steve Anderson

U.S. PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS

3 Things (3 ting), Denmark

Directed by Jens Dahl

A Land Without Borders, Israel

Directed by Michael Alalu and Nir Baram

Adventures in Public School, Canada

Directed by Kyle Rideout

Before I Forget (Antes que eu me esqueça), Brazil

Directed by Tiago Arakilian

Beyond – An African Surf Documentary, Austria

Directed by Mario Hainzl

Beyond Dreams (Dröm vidare), Sweden

Directed by Rojda Serkersöz

Big Wata, Netherlands

Directed by Jan Paul Van der Velden

Bingo: The King of the Mornings (Bingo: O rei das manhãs), Brazil

Directed by Daniel Rezende

Black Kite, Canada, Afghanistan

Directed by Tarique Qayumi

The Butterfly Tree, Australia

Directed by Priscilla Cameron

Cardinals, Canada

Directed by Grayson Moore & Aidan Shipley

Catch the Wind (Prendre le large), France

Directed by Gaël Morel

Darling, Denmark

Directed by Birgitte Stærmose

Daybreak (Dita zë fill), Albania

Directed by Gentian Koçi

The Double Lover (L’amant double), France

Directed by François Ozon

Edie, UK

Directed by Simon Hunter

The Eternal Road (Ikitie), Finland

Directed by Antti-Jussi Annila

Euthanizer (Armomurhaaja), Finland

Directed by Teemu Nikki

The Faithful Son (La part sauvage), Belgium

Directed by Guérin van de Vorst

Fence Your Best, Israel

Directed by Liat Mer

Fifty Springtimes (Aurore), France

Directed by Blandine Lenoir

Filthy (Spina), Czech Republic, Slovakia

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Get the Weed (Misión no oficial), Uruguay

Directed by Denny Brechner, Alfonso Guerrero and Marcos Hecht

Giant (Handia), Spain

Directed by Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi

Grace and Splendor (Donaire y esplendor), Panama

Directed by Arturo Montenegro

Grand Cru, Canada

Directed by David Eng

Guerrero, Mexico

Directed by Ludovic Bonleux

Imposed Piece (Opgelegd Werk), Belgium

Directed by Brecht Vanhoenacker

In Love and In Hate (Los que aman, odian), Argentina

Directed by Alejandro Maci

The Island, Israel

Directed by Adam Weingrod

The Last Suit (El último traje), Argentina

Directed by Pablo Solarz

Maracaibo, Argentina

Directed by Miguel Angel Rocca

Mary Goes Round, Canada

Directed by Molly McGlynn

Meditation Park, Canada

Directed by Mina Shum

Modified, Canada

Directed by Aube Giroux

The Order of Things (L’ordine delle cose), Italy

Directed by Andrea Segre

Sad Hill Unearthed, Spain

Directed by Guillermo de Oliveira

Secret Ingredient (Iscelitel), Greece

Directed by Gjorce Stavreski

Soviet Hippies, Estonia, Germany, Finland

Directed by Terje Toomistu

Sunshine That Can Move Mountains, China

Directed by Qiang Wang

Star Boys (Kaiken se kestää), Sweden

Directed by Visa Koiso-Kanttila

The Swan (Svanurinn), Iceland, Estonia, Germany

Directed by Ása Hjörleifsdóttir

The Unseen (Los últimos), Argentina

Directed by Nicolás Puenzo

Unwanted (T’padashtun), Kosovo, Netherlands

Directed by Edon Rizvanolli

Wall, Canada

Directed by Cam Christiansen

While We Live (Mens vi lever), Denmark

Directed by Mehdi Avaz

NON-PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS

All You Can Eat Buddha, Canada, Cuba

Directed by Ian Lagarde

Angels Wear White (Jia nian hua), China, France

Directed by Vivian Qu

Arrhythmia (Aritmiya), Russia, Finland, Germany

Directed by Boris Khlebnikov

Back to Burgundy (Ce qui nous lie), France

Directed by Cédric Klapisch

Beartrek, USA, Canada, Indonesia, Peru

Directed by Chris Morgan & Joe Pontecorvo

Blue, Australia

Directed by Karina Holden

Borg vs. McEnroe, Sweden, Denmark, Finland

Directed by Janus Metz

Breath (Nafas), Iran

Directed by Narges Abyar

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey, USA, Canada, China

Directed by Dave O’Leske

Elish’s Notebooks, Israel

Directed by Golan Rise

The Essential Link – The Story of Wilfred Israel, Israel

Directed by Yonatan Nir

Faces Places (Visages, villages), France

Directed by JR and Agnès Varda

The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene), Argentina

Directed by Constanza Novick

The Gospel According to André, USA

Directed by Kate Novack

Gutland, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium

Directed by Govinda Van Maele

Holy Camp! (La Llamada), Spain

Directed by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo

Hotel Salvation (Mukti Bhawan), India

Directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani

Icarus, USA

Directed by Bryan Fogel

In Syria (Insyriated), Belgium, France, Lebanon

Directed by Philippe Van Leeuw

The Insult (L’insulte), Lebanon

Directed by Ziad Doueiri

Just Like Our Parents, Brazil

Directed by Laís Bodanzky

Killer Bees, USA

Directed by Ben & Orson Cummings

Kim Swims, USA

Directed by Kate Webber

Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy, USA

Directed by Thomas Riedelsheimer

The Line (Čiara), Slovakia, Ukraine

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Love Means Zero, USA

Directed by Jason Kohn

Miracle on 42nd Street, USA

Directed by Alice Elliott

Montana, Israel

Directed by Limor Shmila

Nelson Algren Live, USA

Directed by Oscar Bucher

Oh Lucy!, USA, Japan

Directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi

The Party, USA

Directed by Sally Potter

Point of No Return, USA

Directed by Quinn Kanaly & Noel Dockstader

The Quartette (Kvarteto), Czech Republic

Directed by Miroslav Krobot

Racer and the Jailbird (Le fidèle), Belgium

Directed by Michaël R. Roskam

Scaffolding (Pigumim), Israel, Poland

Directed by Matan Yair

Scary Mother, Georgia, Estonia

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Skid Row Marathon, USA

Directed by Mark Hayes

Sky and Ground, USA, Serbia/Montenegro, Macedonia, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Austria

Directed by Joshua Bennett & Talya Tibbon

Something New (Qualcosa di nuovo), Italy

Directed by Cristina Comencini

Soufra, Singapore, USA, Lebanon

Directed by Thomas A. Morgan

The Starry Sky Above Me, (Le ciel étoilé au-dessus de ma tête), France

Directed by Ilan Klipper

Streetlight Harmonies, USA

Directed by Brent Wilson

The Third Murder, (Sandome no Satsujin), Japan

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Tulipani: Love, Honour and a Bicycle (Tulipani: Liefde, Eer en een Fiets), Netherlands

Directed by Mike van Diem

Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace, USA

Directed by Rich Gentile

Under the Tree (Undir Trénu), Iceland, Denmark, Poland & Germany

Directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson

Wife and Husband (Moglie e marito), Italy

Directed by Simone Godano

You Disappear (Du forsvinder), Denmark, Sweden

Directed by Peter Schønau Fog

SHORTS FILMS

(22 world premieres, seven U.S. premieres)

72%, Spain – US Premiere

Directed by Lluis Quilez

Abroad, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Zayn Alexandar

Aeris, USA

Directed by Paul Castro Jr.

Afterwork, Spain, Peru, Ecuador – World Premiere

Directed by Luis Uson

The Artist & The Great Bear, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Jeff Mcloughlin

As Long As It Takes (Le temps qu’il faut), Canada

Directed by Abeille Tard

Audition, USA

Directed by Richard Van

Bargain, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Clifford Miu

Basha Man, China

Directed by Daniel Chein

Bigfoot’s Love Slave, USA

Directed by Heather Tom

The Cannonball Woman, (La femme canon), France, Switzerland, Canada – US Premiere

Directed by David Toutevoix and Albertine Zullo

Cascarón, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Casey McGarry

Catacomb, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Alex Z. Avila

Couch for Sale, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Takashi Doscher

Cowboy of Mount Laurier (Le cowboy du mont Laurier), Canada – US Premiere

Directed by Gabriel Vilandré

Crossing the Channel, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Ryan Slattery

Cuba: Music Revolution, USA

Directed by Juan Ponce de León

Dancing with Dragons, USA, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Mexico, Belize

Directed by Mark Romanov

Don’t Mind Alice, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Maude Apatow & Olivia Rosenbloom

The Driver Is Red, USA

Directed by Randall Christopher

Field Song (Canción de Campo), USA

Directed by Brad Bischoff

Fern, UK – US Premiere

Directed by Johnny Kelly

Ferryman at the Wall, USA

Directed by David Freid

Fingerprints, USA

Directed by Don Hardy

From Golf Course to Wetland, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Michael Love

Hide and Seek (Bújócska), Hungary

Directed by Gábor Benő Baranyi

Home Shopper, USA

Directed by Dev Patel

Hybrids, France

Directed by Florian Brauch, Kim Tailhades, Matthieu Pujol, Romain Thirion and Yohan Thireau

Keep Calm and Tampon, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Claudia Lonow

Killing Games: Wildlife in the Crosshairs, USA

Directed by Camilla H. Fox

The Last Man You Meet, USA

Directed by Chris Bone

Long Term Delivery, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Jake Honig

Los Comandos, USA

Directed by Joshua Bennett

Lunch Ladies, USA

Directed by J.M. Logan

Mariela, UK

Directed by Victoria Romero

Martien, Switzerland

Directed by Maxime Pillonel

Me, My Phone and I, USA

Directed by Luke Mullen

Mott Haven, USA

Directed by Kyle Morrison

Negative Space, France

Directed by Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Online Shopping, Iran

Directed by Ghasideh Golmakani

Out of the Ashes, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Hallie Brown

Poles Apart, USA

Directed by Paloma Baeza

Phototaxis, USA

Directed by Melissa Ferrari

The Red Flag, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Mike Winger

RFLKTR, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Matt K. Turner

Santa Claus, USA

Directed by Jeff Man

Sequin, Taiwan – US Premiere

Directed by Yachi Yang

Siren Song: Women Singers of Pakistan, USA, Pakistan, and India

Directed by Fawzia Afzal-Khan

Shadow Boxer (Skyggebokser), Denmark – World Premiere

Directed by Andreas Bøggild Monies

Shark Bight, USA – US Premiere

Directed by Stephanie Foster

The Shift, USA

Directed by Elivia Shaw

Simularity, USA

Directed by Ryan O’Nan

Soul of the City, USA – World Premiere

Directed by John Klein

Souls of Totality, USA

Directed by Richard Raymond

Space Butthole, USA

Directed by David Chai

The Take Off, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Ryan Kalil

The Tesla World Light, (Tesla: Lumière Mondiale), Canada

Directed by Matthew Rankin

Tigerstyle, United Kingdom, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Elliott Powell, Jordyn Romero, Paloma Young, Rachel Lattin, and Riani Singgih

The Tipping Point, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Danielle Cohen

Toward the North (Hacia el norte), USA

Directed by Elivia Shaw, Jessica Chermayeff, and Joshua Bennett

Towards the Sun (Hacia el sol), United Kingdom

Directed by Monica Santis

Two Balloons, USA – US Premiere

Directed by Mark C. Smith

Under Her Wing, USA

Directed by Keenan McGuckin

Undiscovered, USA

Directed by Sara Litzenberger

Virtually Yours, USA – World Premiere

Directed by Andrea Lithner

Wildlife and the Wall, USA

Directed by Ben Masters

You Are Here, United Kingdom

Directed by Nicholas Jones

Yours Sincerely, Lois Weber, USA

Directed by Svetlana Cvetko