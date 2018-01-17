The Santa Barbara Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 33rd edition, which will run January 31-February 10 and feature 45 world premieres and 53 U.S. premieres. The already announced opening-night film is Emilio Estevez’s The Public; the fest is still being mum on its closing-night film.
Among the annual tributes this year are awards for current awards-season staples including Gary Oldman, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and Viruosos Awards to Daniel Kaluuya, Gal Gadot, Hong Chau, John Boyega, Kumail Nanjiani, Mary J. Blige and Timothée Chalamet. The festival also features panels and workshops.
This year’s fest comes amid the horrific toll in the region from the Thomas Fire, which scorched 280,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties the past month, making it the largest wildfire in California history. The post-fire conditions led to last week’s mudslides in Santa Barbara’s neighboring towns of Montecito and Summerland, killing 17.
Festival director Roger Durling sent out an open letter today addressing the tragedy and why the SBIFF will go on as planned:
Dear Cinephiles,
Many people have been asking me if the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place. My answer is an emphatic “Yes.”
How do you do a film festival following the immense tragedy unfolding in Montecito and Southern California? Well – the honest answer is that it is needed now more than ever.
Movies have always provided a sense of community. It is an opportunity for people to gather – reflect – experience – feel – and process.
Throughout most of the 1930’s, during the Great Depression, Americans flocked to theatres. They did not do this because movies can be easily categorized as a distraction. Yes, audiences welcomed the chance to laugh, forget their problems, and get out of the cold – but most importantly – by going to the movies, audiences felt less isolated as they experienced emotions together. They were together.
As we move ahead with the film festival – and remember those we have lost and thank our first responders – we also want to help those who remain in need. To that end, we will be highlighting each day of our event the organizations that are working tirelessly to help those affected and encouraging attendees and our sponsors to support these efforts. We will keep you updated on our website on all of these details.
The Santa Barbara community built this film festival in 1986 – and their love and pride – grew into what it is today. Movies have always had an immeasurable power to heal. As Santa Barbara to recover, we welcome and encourage film lovers and visitors to gather around our strong, beautiful and resilient community.
I look forward to seeing you from January 31 to February 10.
Roger Durling
Here is the full lineup:
WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS
A Sniper’s War, USA, Ukraine, Russia
Directed by Olya Schechter
Acid Horizon, USA
Directed by Ivan Hurzeler
Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, USA
Directed by Gail Osherenko
Chasing the Thunder, USA
Directed by Mark Benjamin and Marc Levin
The Doctor From India, USA
Directed by Jeremy Frindel
The End of Meat (Eine welt ohne fleisch), Germany
Directed by Marc Pierschel
The Independents, USA
Directed by Greg Naughton
Living in the Futures Past, USA
Directed by Susan Kucera
Making Babies, USA
Directed by Josh Huber
Metamorphosis, Canada
Directed by Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper
My Indiana Muse, USA
Directed by Ric and Jen Serena
¡Oh Mamy Blue!, Spain
Directed by Antonio Hens
Off the Menu, USA
Directed by Jay Silverman
One Last Night, USA
Directed by Anthony Sabet
the public, USA
Directed by Emilio Estevez
The Push, USA
Directed by Grant Korgan
Scotch: A Golden Dream, USA
Directed by Andrew Peat
Silicon Beach, USA
Directed by Max Gold
Threesome (Le trip à trois), Canada
Directed by Nicolas Monette
Waiting for the Drop: Rise of the Superstar DJs, USA
Directed by Alexei Barrionuevo
The War in Between, USA
Directed by Riccardo Ferraris
We Are Galapagos, USA
Directed by Kum-Kum Bhavnani
The White Orchid, USA
Directed by Steve Anderson
U.S. PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS
3 Things (3 ting), Denmark
Directed by Jens Dahl
A Land Without Borders, Israel
Directed by Michael Alalu and Nir Baram
Adventures in Public School, Canada
Directed by Kyle Rideout
Before I Forget (Antes que eu me esqueça), Brazil
Directed by Tiago Arakilian
Beyond – An African Surf Documentary, Austria
Directed by Mario Hainzl
Beyond Dreams (Dröm vidare), Sweden
Directed by Rojda Serkersöz
Big Wata, Netherlands
Directed by Jan Paul Van der Velden
Bingo: The King of the Mornings (Bingo: O rei das manhãs), Brazil
Directed by Daniel Rezende
Black Kite, Canada, Afghanistan
Directed by Tarique Qayumi
The Butterfly Tree, Australia
Directed by Priscilla Cameron
Cardinals, Canada
Directed by Grayson Moore & Aidan Shipley
Catch the Wind (Prendre le large), France
Directed by Gaël Morel
Darling, Denmark
Directed by Birgitte Stærmose
Daybreak (Dita zë fill), Albania
Directed by Gentian Koçi
The Double Lover (L’amant double), France
Directed by François Ozon
Edie, UK
Directed by Simon Hunter
The Eternal Road (Ikitie), Finland
Directed by Antti-Jussi Annila
Euthanizer (Armomurhaaja), Finland
Directed by Teemu Nikki
The Faithful Son (La part sauvage), Belgium
Directed by Guérin van de Vorst
Fence Your Best, Israel
Directed by Liat Mer
Fifty Springtimes (Aurore), France
Directed by Blandine Lenoir
Filthy (Spina), Czech Republic, Slovakia
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Get the Weed (Misión no oficial), Uruguay
Directed by Denny Brechner, Alfonso Guerrero and Marcos Hecht
Giant (Handia), Spain
Directed by Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi
Grace and Splendor (Donaire y esplendor), Panama
Directed by Arturo Montenegro
Grand Cru, Canada
Directed by David Eng
Guerrero, Mexico
Directed by Ludovic Bonleux
Imposed Piece (Opgelegd Werk), Belgium
Directed by Brecht Vanhoenacker
In Love and In Hate (Los que aman, odian), Argentina
Directed by Alejandro Maci
The Island, Israel
Directed by Adam Weingrod
The Last Suit (El último traje), Argentina
Directed by Pablo Solarz
Maracaibo, Argentina
Directed by Miguel Angel Rocca
Mary Goes Round, Canada
Directed by Molly McGlynn
Meditation Park, Canada
Directed by Mina Shum
Modified, Canada
Directed by Aube Giroux
The Order of Things (L’ordine delle cose), Italy
Directed by Andrea Segre
Sad Hill Unearthed, Spain
Directed by Guillermo de Oliveira
Secret Ingredient (Iscelitel), Greece
Directed by Gjorce Stavreski
Soviet Hippies, Estonia, Germany, Finland
Directed by Terje Toomistu
Sunshine That Can Move Mountains, China
Directed by Qiang Wang
Star Boys (Kaiken se kestää), Sweden
Directed by Visa Koiso-Kanttila
The Swan (Svanurinn), Iceland, Estonia, Germany
Directed by Ása Hjörleifsdóttir
The Unseen (Los últimos), Argentina
Directed by Nicolás Puenzo
Unwanted (T’padashtun), Kosovo, Netherlands
Directed by Edon Rizvanolli
Wall, Canada
Directed by Cam Christiansen
While We Live (Mens vi lever), Denmark
Directed by Mehdi Avaz
NON-PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS
All You Can Eat Buddha, Canada, Cuba
Directed by Ian Lagarde
Angels Wear White (Jia nian hua), China, France
Directed by Vivian Qu
Arrhythmia (Aritmiya), Russia, Finland, Germany
Directed by Boris Khlebnikov
Back to Burgundy (Ce qui nous lie), France
Directed by Cédric Klapisch
Beartrek, USA, Canada, Indonesia, Peru
Directed by Chris Morgan & Joe Pontecorvo
Blue, Australia
Directed by Karina Holden
Borg vs. McEnroe, Sweden, Denmark, Finland
Directed by Janus Metz
Breath (Nafas), Iran
Directed by Narges Abyar
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey, USA, Canada, China
Directed by Dave O’Leske
Elish’s Notebooks, Israel
Directed by Golan Rise
The Essential Link – The Story of Wilfred Israel, Israel
Directed by Yonatan Nir
Faces Places (Visages, villages), France
Directed by JR and Agnès Varda
The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene), Argentina
Directed by Constanza Novick
The Gospel According to André, USA
Directed by Kate Novack
Gutland, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium
Directed by Govinda Van Maele
Holy Camp! (La Llamada), Spain
Directed by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo
Hotel Salvation (Mukti Bhawan), India
Directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani
Icarus, USA
Directed by Bryan Fogel
In Syria (Insyriated), Belgium, France, Lebanon
Directed by Philippe Van Leeuw
The Insult (L’insulte), Lebanon
Directed by Ziad Doueiri
Just Like Our Parents, Brazil
Directed by Laís Bodanzky
Killer Bees, USA
Directed by Ben & Orson Cummings
Kim Swims, USA
Directed by Kate Webber
Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy, USA
Directed by Thomas Riedelsheimer
The Line (Čiara), Slovakia, Ukraine
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Love Means Zero, USA
Directed by Jason Kohn
Miracle on 42nd Street, USA
Directed by Alice Elliott
Montana, Israel
Directed by Limor Shmila
Nelson Algren Live, USA
Directed by Oscar Bucher
Oh Lucy!, USA, Japan
Directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi
The Party, USA
Directed by Sally Potter
Point of No Return, USA
Directed by Quinn Kanaly & Noel Dockstader
The Quartette (Kvarteto), Czech Republic
Directed by Miroslav Krobot
Racer and the Jailbird (Le fidèle), Belgium
Directed by Michaël R. Roskam
Scaffolding (Pigumim), Israel, Poland
Directed by Matan Yair
Scary Mother, Georgia, Estonia
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Skid Row Marathon, USA
Directed by Mark Hayes
Sky and Ground, USA, Serbia/Montenegro, Macedonia, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Austria
Directed by Joshua Bennett & Talya Tibbon
Something New (Qualcosa di nuovo), Italy
Directed by Cristina Comencini
Soufra, Singapore, USA, Lebanon
Directed by Thomas A. Morgan
The Starry Sky Above Me, (Le ciel étoilé au-dessus de ma tête), France
Directed by Ilan Klipper
Streetlight Harmonies, USA
Directed by Brent Wilson
The Third Murder, (Sandome no Satsujin), Japan
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
Tulipani: Love, Honour and a Bicycle (Tulipani: Liefde, Eer en een Fiets), Netherlands
Directed by Mike van Diem
Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace, USA
Directed by Rich Gentile
Under the Tree (Undir Trénu), Iceland, Denmark, Poland & Germany
Directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson
Wife and Husband (Moglie e marito), Italy
Directed by Simone Godano
You Disappear (Du forsvinder), Denmark, Sweden
Directed by Peter Schønau Fog
SHORTS FILMS
(22 world premieres, seven U.S. premieres)
72%, Spain – US Premiere
Directed by Lluis Quilez
Abroad, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Zayn Alexandar
Aeris, USA
Directed by Paul Castro Jr.
Afterwork, Spain, Peru, Ecuador – World Premiere
Directed by Luis Uson
The Artist & The Great Bear, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Jeff Mcloughlin
As Long As It Takes (Le temps qu’il faut), Canada
Directed by Abeille Tard
Audition, USA
Directed by Richard Van
Bargain, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Clifford Miu
Basha Man, China
Directed by Daniel Chein
Bigfoot’s Love Slave, USA
Directed by Heather Tom
The Cannonball Woman, (La femme canon), France, Switzerland, Canada – US Premiere
Directed by David Toutevoix and Albertine Zullo
Cascarón, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Casey McGarry
Catacomb, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Alex Z. Avila
Couch for Sale, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Takashi Doscher
Cowboy of Mount Laurier (Le cowboy du mont Laurier), Canada – US Premiere
Directed by Gabriel Vilandré
Crossing the Channel, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Ryan Slattery
Cuba: Music Revolution, USA
Directed by Juan Ponce de León
Dancing with Dragons, USA, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Mexico, Belize
Directed by Mark Romanov
Don’t Mind Alice, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Maude Apatow & Olivia Rosenbloom
The Driver Is Red, USA
Directed by Randall Christopher
Field Song (Canción de Campo), USA
Directed by Brad Bischoff
Fern, UK – US Premiere
Directed by Johnny Kelly
Ferryman at the Wall, USA
Directed by David Freid
Fingerprints, USA
Directed by Don Hardy
From Golf Course to Wetland, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Michael Love
Hide and Seek (Bújócska), Hungary
Directed by Gábor Benő Baranyi
Home Shopper, USA
Directed by Dev Patel
Hybrids, France
Directed by Florian Brauch, Kim Tailhades, Matthieu Pujol, Romain Thirion and Yohan Thireau
Keep Calm and Tampon, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Claudia Lonow
Killing Games: Wildlife in the Crosshairs, USA
Directed by Camilla H. Fox
The Last Man You Meet, USA
Directed by Chris Bone
Long Term Delivery, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Jake Honig
Los Comandos, USA
Directed by Joshua Bennett
Lunch Ladies, USA
Directed by J.M. Logan
Mariela, UK
Directed by Victoria Romero
Martien, Switzerland
Directed by Maxime Pillonel
Me, My Phone and I, USA
Directed by Luke Mullen
Mott Haven, USA
Directed by Kyle Morrison
Negative Space, France
Directed by Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Online Shopping, Iran
Directed by Ghasideh Golmakani
Out of the Ashes, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Hallie Brown
Poles Apart, USA
Directed by Paloma Baeza
Phototaxis, USA
Directed by Melissa Ferrari
The Red Flag, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Mike Winger
RFLKTR, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Matt K. Turner
Santa Claus, USA
Directed by Jeff Man
Sequin, Taiwan – US Premiere
Directed by Yachi Yang
Siren Song: Women Singers of Pakistan, USA, Pakistan, and India
Directed by Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Shadow Boxer (Skyggebokser), Denmark – World Premiere
Directed by Andreas Bøggild Monies
Shark Bight, USA – US Premiere
Directed by Stephanie Foster
The Shift, USA
Directed by Elivia Shaw
Simularity, USA
Directed by Ryan O’Nan
Soul of the City, USA – World Premiere
Directed by John Klein
Souls of Totality, USA
Directed by Richard Raymond
Space Butthole, USA
Directed by David Chai
The Take Off, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Ryan Kalil
The Tesla World Light, (Tesla: Lumière Mondiale), Canada
Directed by Matthew Rankin
Tigerstyle, United Kingdom, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Elliott Powell, Jordyn Romero, Paloma Young, Rachel Lattin, and Riani Singgih
The Tipping Point, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Danielle Cohen
Toward the North (Hacia el norte), USA
Directed by Elivia Shaw, Jessica Chermayeff, and Joshua Bennett
Towards the Sun (Hacia el sol), United Kingdom
Directed by Monica Santis
Two Balloons, USA – US Premiere
Directed by Mark C. Smith
Under Her Wing, USA
Directed by Keenan McGuckin
Undiscovered, USA
Directed by Sara Litzenberger
Virtually Yours, USA – World Premiere
Directed by Andrea Lithner
Wildlife and the Wall, USA
Directed by Ben Masters
You Are Here, United Kingdom
Directed by Nicholas Jones
Yours Sincerely, Lois Weber, USA
Directed by Svetlana Cvetko