Television’s pioneering female-hosted late-night program Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will be on TBS at least two more seasons, seeing it through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season.

The network made the announcement Thursday morning in advance of the network’s at-bat, though Bee will not be in attendance today.

In its announcement, TBS boasted Bee’s the fastest growing late-night show, and ad supported TV’s No. 1 late night show among young adults. Bee, whose show was the only female led on late night at its launch, averages 4 million total viewers per episode across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms, and more than 250 million YouTube views. Bee has acknowledged, and did so again in the morning’s announcement, how fortunate she was that th show started in an election year, and that one in particular.

Bee expressed her gratitude to the network for the two-season pickup, promising the midterm elections and walk up to 2020 “will be a real $h!tshow and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it.”

In its first two seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner special honoring a free press, as well as seven additional Emmy nominations, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, a WGA nomination, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The show has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.