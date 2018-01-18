Samantha Bee defended the article accusing Aziz Ansari, who wore a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes, of engaging in sexual misconduct during a recent date.

Acknowledging we seem to have hit the #YouTooLoud backlash phase of the #MeToo movement, which she illustrated with clips of:

-Tucker Carlson saying Tucker Carlson-ish things on FNC

-CNN coverage of Catherine Deneuve “denouncing” the #MeToo campaign

-Condi Rice urging CNN “let’s not turn women into snowflakes”

-Liam Neeson saying there is a “bit of a witch hunt happening”

….Bee took a moment to talk about reax to the Shitty Media Men List, an anonymously crowd-sourced list of men in media who women said did shitty things. It’s creator took it down after 12 hours because so many people were sharing – “the Scaramucci of lists,” she explained.

The list told women which men might be “hostile, gropey, grabby, pinchy, pervy, plagiarazey, and rapey – aka the Weinstein version of The Seven Dwarves. Taken down after 12 hours, women went all Spartacus on Twitter an an effort to protect its creator from getting doxed.

Not all the backlash to #MeToo has come from men, Bee noted, finally getting to the article about the “horrible night” an anonymous woman had with Aziz Ansari. Most vocal in blasting the article, HLN’s Ashley Banfield told the unnamed woman, on air, “you had an unpleasant date and you did not leave, and that’s on you.”

A lot of people are worried about Ansari’s career “which no one is trying to end,” Bee insisted, “because we know the difference between a rapist, workplace harasser, and an Aziz Ansari.”

But that does not mean we have to be happy about any of them, she said, claiming that the women who have had to “wade through a sea of prehensile dicks to build the world we now enjoy” have earned the right to talk about it. And men need to live up to those standards, “especially if the man wrote a book about how to sex good,” she said, referencing Ansari’s “Modern Romance.”

“If you don’t want to tune into your partner’s feelings throughout sex maybe you shouldn’t be f*cking a person at all,” Bee suggested. “May I suggest a coin purse or a Ziploc bag full of grape jelly?”

Bee’s message to men, likely including Ansari:

“If you say you’re a feminist, then f*ck like a feminist. And if you don’t want to do that, then take off your f*cking pin because we are not your accessories.”