Sam Raimi is circling the director’s chair for the upcoming film adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle at Lionsgate. Based on the novels by Pat Rothfuss, Raimi will work with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is set to serve as creative producer of the project

Miranda, the mastermind behind the Broadway smash Hamilton will also serve as creative producer of the TV series adaptations and has the option to be involved in the stage production. Showtime is currently developing a TV series.

The Kingkiller Chronicles, which will be adapted by Lindsey Beer, follows adventurer and musician Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name. The autobiographical fantasy series has sold millions of books and the first two novels went on to be New York Times bestsellers.