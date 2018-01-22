Let’s hear it for the actors. The 24th annual SAG Award are being handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live-blogging the ceremony and updating the winners list live. Of course there’s plenty on people’s mind other than just who gave the year’s best performances in film and television. Expect to hear winners and presenters talk about #MeToo, Time’s Up and maybe even a little Donald Trump. Or a lot.

Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, comes in leading all films with four nominations, followed by A24’s Lady Bird with three and five films tied with two apiece. On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies is tied with Netflix’s Stranger Things and GLOW come in with a leading four noms each, and HBO’s Game of Thrones has three.

Morgan Freeman will receive tonight’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The SAG Awards never has had a host — until tonight. Executive producer Kathy Connell and the SAG Awards Committee are breaking a long-standing custom by assigning those duties to Kristen Bell of the Bad Moms films House of Lies alum. She’ll be emceeing as awards are presented in 13 categories live on Turner networks TNT and TBS.

So follow our live blog as we report on the 24th annual SAG Awards. Here is the winners list so far (refresh for latest):

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon/30West)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

VEEP (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)