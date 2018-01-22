Let’s hear it for the actors. The 24th annual SAG Award are being handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live-blogging the ceremony and updating the winners list live. Of course there’s plenty on people’s mind other than just who gave the year’s best performances in film and television. Expect to hear winners and presenters talk about #MeToo, Time’s Up and maybe even a little Donald Trump. Or a lot.
Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, comes in leading all films with four nominations, followed by A24’s Lady Bird with three and five films tied with two apiece. On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies is tied with Netflix’s Stranger Things and GLOW come in with a leading four noms each, and HBO’s Game of Thrones has three.
The SAG Awards never has had a host — until tonight. Executive producer Kathy Connell and the SAG Awards Committee are breaking a long-standing custom by assigning those duties to Kristen Bell of the Bad Moms films House of Lies alum. She’ll be emceeing as awards are presented in 13 categories live on Turner networks TNT and TBS.
So follow our live blog as we report on the 24th annual SAG Awards. Here is the winners list so far (refresh for latest):
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon/30West)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
VEEP (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)
Asked backstage what he took away from his Three Billboards character, he said: “I think it’s about the loneliness. He’s a very lonely guy. He lives with his mom. He has a long way to go. He needs a good therapist.”
Repeat Roses is working with SAG Awards florist CJ Matsumoto & Sons to repurpose the event flowers. It will deliver more than 100 petite arrangements to victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse at local women’s shelters and emergency treatment centers
While we wait out this commercial break, a little factoid: All SAG-AFTRA members in good standing are eligible to vote in all categories, which means 121,544 peers in the actors’ union choose the honorees this year.
Veep ensemble winner Tony Hale backstage talking about Louis-Dreyfus when the cameras aren’t rolling: “We’re all part of a team. Nobody is walking on eggshells. She has no arrogance, she has no entitlement. It’s a team.”
Skarsgaard in a supporting role beats De Niro and three others in lead roles. He’s shocked. I’m not . He won Emmy and Globes and SAG follows, doesn’t lead. De Niro actually lost everywhere now for Bernie Madoff. Hmmmm. BTW I predicted Sarsgaard.
Interesting fact. Three Billboards and I, Tonya were respectively the #1 and #2 surprise audience Peoples Choice winners at Toronto Film Fest in Sept and they have proven those Canadians prescient. They are big winners at SAG so far.
“When you’ve been in the business for a while, you feel like, yeah, I gotta go to this thing. But we love it… It means that my fellow actors are digging what I do. I still get starstruck when I come to these things.”
William H. Macy backstage now fresh off of his win. In regards to what this win means to him: “I’m still a contender. The people that mean the most to me are diggin’ what I do.” And by “the people that mean the most” to him, he means his fellow actors.
Interesting that Bell says it is a show by actors for actors. Since the merger with AFTRA many of the voters are actually local weathercasters among other non-actors! Most of the rest of the voters are unemployed actors.
Here is something intriguing. No film NOT nominated for Best Cast at SAG has gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars since 1996 when Braveheart won. What does that mean for PGA and Critics Choice winner Shape Of Water which is NOT nominated at SAG for Best Cast?