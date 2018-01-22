Let’s hear it for the actors. The 24th annual SAG Award are being handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live-blogging the ceremony and updating the winners list live. Of course there’s plenty on people’s mind other than just who gave the year’s best performances in film and television. Expect to hear winners and presenters talk about #MeToo, Time’s Up and maybe even a little Donald Trump. Or a lot.

SAG-AFTRA

Morgan Freeman will receive tonight’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The SAG Awards never has had a host — until tonight. Executive producer Kathy Connell and the SAG Awards Committee are breaking a long-standing custom by assigning those duties to Kristen Bell of the Bad Moms films House of Lies alum. She’ll be emceeing as awards are presented in 13 categories live on Turner networks TNT and TBS.

So follow our live blog as we report on the 24th annual SAG Awards. Here is the winners list so far (refresh for latest):

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon/30West)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
VEEP (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20186:02 pm

(From A. Bennett)

Asked backstage what he took away from his Three Billboards character, he said: “I think it’s about the loneliness. He’s a very lonely guy. He lives with his mom. He has a long way to go. He needs a good therapist.”

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20186:01 pm

(From A. Bennett)

Sam Rockwell on Nicole Kidman’s acceptance speech, succinctly: “That was nice.”

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20186:00 pm

Repeat Roses is working with SAG Awards florist CJ Matsumoto & Sons to repurpose the event flowers. It will deliver more than 100 petite arrangements to victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse at local women’s shelters and emergency treatment centers

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:59 pm

A total of 239 actors are nominated tonight.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:59 pm

Sam Rockwell was just backstage and now Allison Janney is here.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:58 pm

While we wait out this commercial break, a little factoid: All SAG-AFTRA members in good standing are eligible to vote in all categories, which means 121,544 peers in the actors’ union choose the honorees this year.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:57 pm

Loved Nicole’s shout out to all those great actresses over 40! May they always have work.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:57 pm

Rita Moreno will be presented Freeman’s award.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:54 pm

Morgan Freeman’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute is next.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:53 pm

Nicole was a 10 time nominee and only first time winner tonight. Wow.  Good for her. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:52 pm

Winner:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:52 pm

I second that Pete.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:51 pm

Nicole. They don’t even need to open the envelope.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:51 pm

But wait — he did find time to tweet this:

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:51 pm

President Trump has not tweeted about the SAG Awards. Oh right, the government is shut down.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:49 pm

(From A. Bennett)

Veep ensemble winner Tony Hale backstage talking about Louis-Dreyfus when the cameras aren’t rolling: “We’re all part of a team. Nobody is walking on eggshells. She has no arrogance, she has no entitlement. It’s a team.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:48 pm

“Change is coming. We are the agents of change.” — Carteris

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:46 pm

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris: “Make no mistake: This is not a moment in time — this is a movement.”

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:45 pm

(From A. Bennett)

Veep ensemble winner Matt Walsh backstage on when the show will return: “Last I heard is we’re coming back in August, shooting. Next episode airs in October.”

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:44 pm

Skarsgaard in a supporting role beats De Niro and three others in lead roles. He’s shocked. I’m not . He won Emmy and Globes and SAG follows, doesn’t lead. De Niro actually lost everywhere now for Bernie Madoff. Hmmmm. BTW I predicted Sarsgaard.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:42 pm

Winner:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:40 pm

Interesting fact.  Three Billboards and I, Tonya were respectively the #1 and #2 surprise audience Peoples Choice winners at Toronto Film Fest in Sept and they have proven those Canadians prescient.  They are big winners at SAG so far.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:40 pm

(From A. Bennett)

Timothy Simons tells How Julia Louis-Dreyfus is doing with her cancer treatment: “She has generally been in good spirits when we see her. She has a good sense of humor.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:38 pm

Tony Hale brought his high school drama teacher to tonight’s ceremony. “It’s kind of an F.U. to my sports teachers.”

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:36 pm

Don’t bet against them.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:36 pm

For all you Veep fansthe show is back in production in August.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:35 pm

Rockwell and Janney sure seem like the pair to beat for supporting Oscars.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:35 pm

It will be a big night  for  Three  Billboards. It is a real actors movie. Rockwell will easily win the Oscar. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:34 pm

Cast of VEEP is now backstage: “We’re here for any Sam Rockwell questions.”
—Timothy Simons

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:33 pm

Of course, it’s Sam Rockwell! 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:32 pm

Winner:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:32 pm

But yeah, it’s Rockwell’s to lose.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:32 pm

Dafoe is dark horse here

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:31 pm

This will be Rockwell. It better be.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:31 pm

I think the rest of the awards season will be Janney and Metcalf duking it out for the Supporting Actress crown.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:29 pm

This is Janney’s seventh SAG Award. I hope she reinforced that mantel.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:29 pm

(From A. Bennett)

“When you’ve been in the business for a while, you feel like, yeah, I gotta go to this thing. But we love it… It means that my fellow actors are digging what I do. I still get starstruck when I come to these things.”

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:28 pm

Janney is an awards  magnet so no surprise, plus it is a scenery chewing role of enormous proportions. She’s terrific, but so was Metcalf as another  fire breathing mother!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:27 pm

Good call Pete. I was in the Janney camp as well.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:26 pm

First backstage question about #MeToo. Macy says “It’s a complicated question.” 

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:26 pm

It’s Janney or Metcalf here, but I will go with Janney.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:24 pm

Premium networks have shoved streamers and broadcasters to the side thus far, with HBO taking two Actors and Showtime one.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:23 pm

Macy also says he still gets starstruck: “I’m at Table 20. Robert DeNiro is sitting at my table!”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:22 pm

William H. Macy backstage now fresh off of his win. In regards to what this win means to him: “I’m still a contender. The people that mean the most to me are diggin’ what I do.” And by “the people that mean the most” to him, he means his fellow actors.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:22 pm

If you’re scoring along at home:

1. Millie Bobby Brown

2. Sadie Sink

3. Dacre Montgomery

4. Gaten Matarazzo
5.
Caleb McLaughlin

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:21 pm

Twitter just sent out a release saying Netflix’s Stranger Thing dominated the social chatter from the red carpet, with five of its stars being the most tweeted-about celebs.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:19 pm

Agreed — the cast of OITNB is great, but kudos to the cast of Veep on their first win.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:19 pm

Hard to believe this is the first Ensemble win for Veep, which has won pretty much everything the past few years.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:18 pm

Well at least they stopped the Orange Is New Black lock on this category.  Amazing actually Veep had never won so this is a good sign for something different on this show.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:17 pm

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are at Larry David’s table, natch

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:16 pm

I like to live on the edge!

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:16 pm

Dino, predicting people who have never won before at SAG is risky business indeed.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:14 pm

Seems like my prediction was wrong — but congrats Julia Louis-Dreyfuss for VEEP. She was not there to accept the award. The actress is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment. 

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:13 pm

Happy for Julia Louis Dreyfus. Big hug for her from fellow actors, although agan no surprise.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:12 pm

Winner:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:11 pm

Female Actor in a Comedy Series is up next — I am going to predict Jane Fonda for this one…or her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:10 pm

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:10 pm

This is Macy’s third win for Shameless in eight seasons.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:09 pm

SAG living up to its usual predictablility.  I called Macy as the winner at SAG since they love to repeat winners , especially in this category. Alec Baldwin won seven times!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:08 pm

Looks like a repeat win for William H. Macy! Congrats!

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:08 pm

Winner:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:07 pm

William H. Macy won last year — will this year be a repeat win? I am sitting at the edge of my seat!

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:07 pm

No reaction for Aziz Ansari’s nomination announcement.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:07 pm

Aziz is a no show.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:06 pm

Anthony Anderson was nominated last year as well — will he win this year?

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:06 pm

Followed by a little Frozen 2 plug.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:06 pm

Interesting that Bell says it is a show by actors for actors. Since the merger with AFTRA many of the voters are actually local weathercasters among other non-actors! Most of the rest of the voters are unemployed actors.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:06 pm

First award for the evening: Male Actor in a Comedy Series presented by Maya Rudolph.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:05 pm

“Fear and anger never win the race,” Bell says.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:05 pm

A little love for the non-working actors in a studio apartment in Koreatown with five roommates.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:04 pm

Bell just referred to The Handmaid’s Tale as a documentary — not gonna argue with that.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:03 pm

FUN FACT: Kristen Bell is the first host of the SAG Awards.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:02 pm

“I am Kristen Bell, and I am a narcissist.” Nice.

Pete Hammond January 21, 20185:02 pm

Here is something intriguing.  No film NOT nominated for Best Cast at SAG has gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars since 1996 when Braveheart won. What does that mean for PGA and Critics Choice winner Shape Of Water which is NOT nominated at SAG for Best Cast?

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:02 pm

In the Year of the Woman, Allison Janney, Tracee Ellis Ross and Millie Bobby Brown are the first to deliver the “I’m an actor” opens.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:01 pm

A promo just showed Kristen Bell chugging from a Champagne bottle. There’s no shortage of booze at the venue: 120 bottles of tequila, 84 of vodka and 36 each of bourbon and gin.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 21, 20185:00 pm

Dino-Ray Ramos here backstage at the Shrine Auditorium and will be giving you live updates!

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20185:00 pm

The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall was the largest theater in the U.S. when it was opened in 1926.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20184:58 pm

Some 1,032 individually numbered Actor statuettes have been awarded since the SAGs started in 1995.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20184:58 pm

Everyone will be vying for the Actor trophy — which, since you aksed, is 16 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds.

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20184:57 pm

The show is about to start at the Shrine. SAG-AFTRA says this year’s décor was inspired by the sensuous curves of nature, as almost a counterpoint to the regular angles of most architecture,

Erik Pedersen January 21, 20184:53 pm

We are live at the Shrine Auditorium for the 24th annual SAG Awards.