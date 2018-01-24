The 24th annual SAG Awards ceremony drew 2.7 million viewers for its live simulcast Sunday night on TBS and TNT. The two-hour actors trophy show, which aired in primetime in the East but 5-7 PM in the West, also posted a 0.8 demo rating, per Nielsen.

The ceremony, which was dominated by the cast of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, aired against the NFC Championship Game on Fox. Although it was a lopsided win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Minnesota Vikings, the game snapped up 21.3 million viewers and a 7.2 in the demo. But the counterprogramming effort was a fumble for the SAG Awards, which was down 31% in total viewers and 33% in demo rating from its 2017 ceremony.

The show was up from two years ago, however, when it aired on a pro football-free Saturday and brought in 2.6 million viewers and did a 0.7 in the demo.