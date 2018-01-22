The changes sweeping Hollywood in response the #MeToo movement weren’t just visible on stage at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards – with all-female presenters and a female host – those changes were also evident backstage.

After picking up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in I, Tonya, Allison Janney said the #MeToo movement is making people think.

“I love that everyone is talking about it,” the actress told reporters backstage.

Janney, who also stars on the CBS comedy series Mom, said the movement has brought her closer to her co-stars.

“It’s been extraordinary. Going to work every day on Mom, I get to act with everyone sharing their stories and talking about this,” she said. “It is a watershed moment.”

Nicole Kidman, who picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for HBO’s Big Little Lies, echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think what we’re doing now is, we’re trying to all work together to instigate change,” she said about the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Meanwhile, William H. Macy, who won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Showtime’s Shameless, acknowledged that Hollywood is making an effort to make women feel safer at work.

“I’m proud of this business because such things as safety in the workplace — I think that’s done, we’re not going back, it’s changed,” he said.

Still, Macy — a father to two daughters — said the issue of sexual harassment is “complicated” because what one person may perceive as harassment, another person might not.

“It’s hard to be a man these days. I think a lot of us feel like we’re under attack and that we need to apologize — and perhaps we do and perhaps we are,” he said. “We had a meeting, a bunch of guys got together under the auspices of Time’s Up, and that’s good for men.“

Still, Sterling K. Brown, who won two awards for his role in the NBC drama This Is Us, said the Time’s Up movement has made him much more aware.

“What the Time’s Up movement has been about for me is just really taking stock in the fact that there are certain things that I have not registered and that I can be more conscientious,” he said.