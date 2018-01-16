Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Pasha Patriki’s action thriller Black Water which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. Saban Films is planning a theatrical release the second quarter of 2018 for what is the fifth collaboration between Van Damme and Lundgren.

Black Water tells the story of a deep cover operative who awakens to find himself imprisoned in a CIA black site on a submarine. With the help of a fellow prisoner and an amateur agent, Wheeler (Van Damme) must race against the clock to escape the vessel and expose who set him up.

Black Water was produced by Jason Cherubini, Alexander Ferguson, Tyler W. Konney and Richard Switzer for Dawn’s Light Productions. The film was written by Chad Law from a story by Law, Konney and Switzer.

Patriki executive produced the film along with David Allen, Patrick DePeters, Eric Fischer, Matthew Helderman, Chad Law, Joe Listhaus, Luke Taylor, and Viviana Zarragoitia. Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with XX. Taylor & Dodge handled international sales.

Last year, Saban Films acquired Alexandre Moors’ war drama The Yellow Birds which stars Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, with Jack Huston and Jennifer Aniston. The company also recently partnered with Toronto-based Mongrel Media to release their 2018 North American titles in Canada, creating a distribution pipeline in North America with a slate of films which will include that film as well as Roland Joffe’s The Forgiven starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana; Alexandros Avranas’ True Crimes starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg; and Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms’ Small Town Crime starring John Hawkes and Octavia Spencer