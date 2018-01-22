EXCLUSIVE: While questions abound over how Twentieth Century Fox’s feature assets will integrate into Disney, the studio has sent a clue that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will be big part of the mix. Fox has made a three-year first look deal with Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to hatch projects for the studio. They’ve got the first picture that Reynolds will produce under the new deal.

Courtesy Hasbro

It is a live action film based on the Hasbro board game Clue, with Maximum Effort producing along with Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro. Fox is in the process of reteaming Reynolds with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool film. The writers are in talks.

REX/Shutterstock

The film will be developed as a star vehicle for Reynolds, based on the mythology of the venerable board game.

This is a big deal for Fox chairman/CEO Stacey Snider and vice chairman Emma Watts. Deadpool became the highest grossing Fox film since Avatar, as its $783 million worldwide gross establishing itself as the highest global grossing R-rated film of all time.

The studio will release the untitled Deadpool sequel, which David Leitch directed, on May 18. Reynolds is repped by WME and so is Reese & Wernick.