Just two episodes in, Fox has renewed hit drama series 9-1-1 for a second season.

Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is coming off record ratings for its series premiere. The debut episode has drawn more than 15 million viewers in seven-day multi-platform viewing for Fox’s largest premiere since Empire in 2015, excluding post-Super Bowl premieres, according to the network. In Nielsen Live + 7, the show drew 10.7 million viewers, up 57% from L+SD. On social media, 9-1-1 is this season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama series and the most engaging new broadcast program on YouTube, with more than nine million views.

In week two, 9-1-1 delivered a three-day multi-platform audience of 11.6 million viewers, including its encore. The show posted a 2.5/9 L3 rating in adults 18-49, up 67% vs. L+SD, tying Modern Family as the night’s No. 1 program for the second consecutive week, while also winning the 9-10 PM hour.

Starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These first responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The series also stars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Rockmond Dunbar.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen & CEOs, Fox Television Group. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.