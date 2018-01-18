Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.8 demo rating, 6.16 million viewers) was Wednesday night’s No. 1 ranked broadcast TV show in the demo, tied with ABC’s Modern Family. Ryan Murphy’s drama, just renewed for a second season, jumping three-tenths from previous week ‘s 1.5, and continues to be the star of Fox’s lineup in the night, as lead-in The X-Files (1.1, 3.94M) struggles. Despite last night’s one-tenth uptick in the demo, The X Files is down substantially from its prior run of two years ago, when it never fell below a 2.1.

All four of ABC’s comedies grew week to week. Most notably, The Goldbergs (1.7, 6.47M) strong demo showing at 8 p.m., which was its best since its season premiere 1.8 in late September. Goldbergs moved ahead of 9 PM’s Modern Family (1.8, 6.17M) in total viewers, and trailed by just one tenth in the demo.

Season 30’s third episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race (1.5, 6.84M) was the night’s most watched program for a third consecutive week, retaining 98% of previous week’s crowd while growing 7% in the demo.

After Amazing Race, 9 PM’s Seal Team (1.1, 6.63M) showed week-to-week gains, winning its hour in viewers.

The 100th episode of NBC’s The Blacklist equaled its highest demo rating since November 10, 2016 and delivered its most watched episode since the season finale in May of that year, marking the 4th consecutive episode to increase overall audience.

NBC’s 10 PM Chicago PD (1.4, 6.63M) equaled its highest rating of the past year in its regular timeslot.

Fox (1.4, 5.05M) took the night in the demo, while NBC (1.3, 6.45M) topped in total viewers for a fourth consecutive week, finishing with a tenth in the demo.

ABC (1.3, 4.85M) tied NBC demo-wise, equaling its top rating on the night with series programing since season premiere Wednesday in late September. And CBS (1.2, 6.36M) came closest in overall audience. CW clocked a 0.4 demo rating and 1.05M viewers, when Riverdale’s 8 PM 0.5, 1.45M, got undercut by Dynasty’s 0.2, 640K.