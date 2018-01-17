Ruth Wilson will star in Mrs. Wilson , a three-part drama inspired by the memoir of her grandmother, Masterpiece chief Rebecca Eaton told TV critics at TCA on Tuesday.

Set in 1940s and 1960s London and 1930s India, the series follows Alison Wilson, who is happily married to her husband, who is a mystery writer. When he dies a woman shows up at her door, claiming that she too is Mrs. Wilson and was married to her husband.

Turns out, Rebecca Eaton told TV critics, that other Mrs. Wilson wasn’t the only “other” Mrs. Wilson; in addition to learning about his multiple wives, Ruth Wilson’s grandmother learns her husband was a spy, Eaton said.

The Masterpiece project is a co-production with BBC, written by Anna Symon (Indian Summers). It’s executive produced by Ruth Wilson, Ruth Kenley-Letts (The Casual Vacancy, The Strike Series), Neil Blair (The Strike Series, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them), Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Eaton for Masterpiece. International sales are managed by all3media International.