EXCLUSIVE: The pace of deal making at Sundance has been very deliberate, but tonight there’s action on RBG, the Betsy West & Julie Cohen-directed documentary about the storied Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I’ve heard Magnolia Pictures has emerged as a front runner to acquire the film on the 84-year old Bader Ginsburg, whose feisty opinions and 20-pushup workouts garnered her the name Notorious RBG. The docu premiered Sunday at the MARC Theater and it’s being sold by CNN Films and Cinetic, neither of which could be reached for comment. A pioneer in establishing gender discrimination law, Bader Ginsburg is sure getting her due on the screen. Aside from the documentary, Bader Ginsburg’s formative road to the Supreme Court and her gender discrimination case work is the subject of the Focus Features drama On The Basis Of Sex. She’s played by Felicity Jones in that Mimi Leder-directed drama. Bader Ginsburg has also become a fixture of sorts on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, played in commentary segments by Kate McKinnon. The docu focuses on Ginsburg’s role in defining gender-discrimination law and systematically releasing women from second-class status, she argued six pivotal gender-bias cases in the 1970s before an all-male Supreme Court blind to sexism. Will update when I hear of deal closure.