EXCLUSIVE: The pace of deal making at Sundance has been very deliberate, but tonight there’s action on RBG, the Betsy West & Julie Cohen-directed documentary about the storied Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I’ve heard Magnolia Pictures has emerged as a front runner to acquire the film on the 84-year old Bader Ginsburg, whose feisty opinions and 20-pushup workouts garnered her the name Notorious RBG. The docu premiered Sunday at the MARC Theater and it’s being sold by CNN Films and Cinetic, neither of which could be reached for comment. A pioneer in establishing gender discrimination law, Bader Ginsburg is sure getting her due on the screen. Aside from the documentary, Bader Ginsburg’s formative road to the Supreme Court and her gender discrimination case work is the subject of the Focus Features drama On The Basis Of Sex. She’s played by Felicity Jones in that Mimi Leder-directed drama. Bader Ginsburg has also become a fixture of sorts on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, played in commentary segments by Kate McKinnon. The docu focuses on Ginsburg’s role in defining gender-discrimination law and systematically releasing women from second-class status, she argued six pivotal gender-bias cases in the 1970s before an all-male Supreme Court blind to sexism. Will update when I hear of deal closure.
Magnolia Moving Towards Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sundance Docu ‘RBG?’
by Mike Fleming Jr
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
Loading comments...
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
Oscars' Biggest Snubs: Franco, Hanks, Spielberg & Martin McDonagh Shut Out
- 2
Oscar Nominations: 'The Shape Of Water' Leads Way With 13
- 3
Connie Sawyer Dies: Hollywood's Oldest Working Actress Was 105
- 4
Judge Judy & CBS Sued Again Over Profits For Syndication's Biggest Court Show
- 5
Disney Gives $1,000 Cash Bonuses To 125,000 Employees
- 6
Dylan Farrow Drags Justin Timberlake For Hypocritical Support Of Time's Up
- 7
Actor James Franco Snubbed for Oscar Nomination Amid Misconduct Allegations
- 8
Oscar 'Shapes' Up & Gets It Right With Very Inclusive List Of Nominees - Analysis
- 9
Donald Trump Tweets Shout Out To CNN's "Crazy Jim Acosta"
- 10
Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Makes 3-Year Fox Deal; First Up Is 'Clue' With 'Deadpool' Scribes Reese & Wernick
Latest Film News
- Hilary Swank On Family Dysfunction In ‘What They Had' – Sundance Studio
- Netflix Circling ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel ‘God Particle’?
- 'Search' Wins Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Film Prize – Sundance
- ‘Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan Set For Ted Bundy Pic ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile’
- ‘MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.’ Doc Shines Light On Singer’s Advocacy For Fellow Tamils – Sundance Studio
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1