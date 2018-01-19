EXCLUSIVE: The Russo Brothers Studio has stepped up to finance Canary, the next feature from Evan Glodell, who directed the 2011 Sundance breakout film Bellflower. The deal comes on the eve of Joe and Anthony Russo being presented the Founders Award at Slamdance, marking the 20th anniversary of the premiere of their first film, Pieces. While the brothers are now best known for directing the two Captain America movies and the upcoming The Avengers sequels, their new company intends to keep a strong hand in the indie world that hatched their careers.

Glodell REX/Shutterstock

Glodell and Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) will star. Glodell wrote and will direct the elevated genre film, about two lovers who discover a machine that manipulates emotions hidden in their home. They begin modifying it and become addicted — ultimately upsetting the balance of nature and opening a passageway to hell. Pic will be produced by the Russo Brothers, and Chelsea St. John and Joel Hodge, with Mike Larocca exec producing and Albert Kim overseeing.

Glodell’s Bellflower was nominated for two Independent Spirits Awards and other accolades. His second feature Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins will come out later this year.

Glodell is repped by CAA and Plattform.