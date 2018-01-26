The queens are off to a strong ratings start at their new home on VH1. Thursday’s Season 3 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars drew 895,000 total viewers, making it the most-watched All Stars episode to date, according to VH1 and Nielsen. The episode scored a .69 rating in P18-49 in L+SD.

This is All Stars‘ first season on VH1 after its move from sister Viacom network Logo. (Season 2 was simulcast on VH1 and Logo). The mothership RuPaul’s Drag Race also posted its highest numbers after moving to VH1 from Logo last year. Its Season 9 finale last June was the series’ most-watched ever, according to the network.

The Season 3 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars was also the No. 1 social cable series of the night and trended No. 1 in the U.S. and worldwide, according to VH1.

The solid numbers come amid record growth for VH1, which has experienced ten consecutive quarters of year-over-year ratings increases in the key P18-49 demo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola serve as Executive Producers for VH1.

In conjunction with last night’s premiere, Sundance is hosting a special event today at the Festival moderated by John Cooper, Director, Sundance Film Festival. Titled “Drag Race: A Retrospective of the Cultural Phenomenon”, RuPaul and the executive producers look back at the Emmy-winning hit.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars air Thursday nights 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.