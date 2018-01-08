Rousing Golden Globe Speeches By Oprah & Frances McDormand Dominate Social Media

Rousing acceptance speeches from Oprah Winfrey and Frances McDormand may have gone down a storm in the room and on television, but they were also two of the most popular moments of the Golden Globes on social media.

The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live streamed exclusively on Facebook Watch during the event, amassing just under 4M views so far. Stars such as Kerry Washington, Emma Stone, Laura Dern and their special guests joined the live broadcast and led the conversation about the #metoo and Time’s Up movements.

Additionally, the 75th Annual Golden Globes shared an immersive Facebook 360 video of the red carpet.

Winfrey’s speech, for winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, was the most popular moment of the evening on Facebook. The pro-women, pro-journalism speech, which was introduced by Reese Witherspoon, edged out Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s win for Best Motion Picture- Drama. Next up, McDormand’s acceptance speech, despite being erroneously bleeped by NBC, was popular online, as was Guillermo del Toro’s win for Best Director of The Shape of Water and Dern’s win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie for Big Little Lies.