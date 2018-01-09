The return of ABC’s Roseanne is 2 1/2 months off, but the network unveiled the new key art for the revived series starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman. Have a look below.

The new posters for the revival feature the entire fam including Roseanne as the titular matriarch and Dan Conner (Goodman) as well as Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, Alicia Goranson as Becky, Sara Gilbert as Darlene and Michael Fishman as D.J. Also making an appearance is the familiar couch that appeared in the original series for nine seasons.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky (or “Becky 2” as they call her) during the later seasons of the original series, will return as a new character Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky to serve as her surrogate. Johnny Galecki also will reprise his role for as Darlene’s husband David. Due to scheduling conflicts, he will only appear in one episode, but during the TCA press tour last week he said: “if they come back next year to do another eight or nine episodes, I would love to do more than one.”

The sitcom will welcome newcomers Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Guest stars from Roseanne reprising their roles in the revival include Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

Roseanne premieres March 27 on ABC.

Here are the two new key art posters: