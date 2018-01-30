Rose McGowan, appearing on The View for her new memoir Brave, recounted again her harrowing encounter with her accused rapist Harvey Weinstein, noting that after the incident at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, the former Miramax honcho phoned her to brag about his so-called affairs with other leading actresses.

“I slid down the wall and threw up on myself,” McGowan told the women of The View.

Reiterating what she had said earlier on Good Morning America, McGowan noted that she did not remain silent with her accusations even before the MeToo era. She said she told her female manager at the time, but that the manager soon went to work for Weinstein.

McGowan said one member of her management team even made a statement to her that would be very similar to one she says she heard from Ben Affleck: “God damn it, I told him to stop doing that…He owes it to me.”

As for Weinstein, “he’s a bad human being,” she said, adding that she doesn’t understand why he has yet to face criminal charges. She said he has “tentacles” far beyond Hollywood and deep into the Democratic Party and elsewhere. One of the attorneys who came after her, she said, was Charles Harder, who she said now works for Donald Trump, while another was an attorney who also worked for Al Gore.

“It’s the truth,” she said. “It’s gray outside today. I didn’t make it so.”

McGowan also had strong words for MeToo bandwagon-jumpers who preach a better game than they live. “There are a lot of women misogynists, it’s not just men.”

She also doubled down on what she has called the “Hollywood fakery” of some in the MeToo movement, mentioning four (unidentified) CAA agents involved who just needed the good publicity, and also calling out, again, Justin Timberlake.

“There’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.’

“So come on, it is fake. I wish everybody were good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”

McGowan also batted away criticism that she and other victims took settlement money. “By coming at women and others with that question and comment, it’s really the new ”You wore a short skirt so you deserved it.’ “

The actress addressed another frequent criticism lobbed against her: That she once worked with director Victor Salva, a convicted pedophile. She recalled giving an interview days before production was to begin on 2011’s Rosewood Lane, when she was uncertain on details of Salva’s past. The interview, in which McGowan said Salva’s past was “not really my business,” has been used against her, she said.

“I accidentally worked with a pedophile,” she said on The View, “and I bet you have too.”

“I will say,” she continued, “that probably everyone has accidentally worked with a pedophile, and I don’t take joy in that.”

Here is another segment of The View interview: