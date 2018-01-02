Rose McGowan, one of the strongest voices of the #MeToo movement, is set to star in and produce Citizen Rose, a five-part documentary that looks at the world through the artist/activist’s eyes for E! The network will air a two-hour documentary special on Tuesday, January 30 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by four episodes airing in the spring. McGowan executive produces with Bunim/Murray Productions.

Citizen Rose follows McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto, Brave, for release. The project, according to E!, describes McGowan’s world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal. McGowan was one of the first among Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil, said McGowan.” “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a Brave life.”

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E!. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

Citizen Rose is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz serving as Executive Producers. McGowan also serves as Executive Producer.