Rosario Dawson will be featured in multiple episodes of Jane the Virgin’s Season 4 later episodes, CW announed kicking off its day at TCA. Network rep Paul Hewitt said he had no further details because he had just been handed the information.

Dawson, most recently seen on Netflix’s The Defenders, in November signed on as an exec producer and narrator of the environment-conscious documentary The Need to Grow, about the importance of healthy soil.

Sunday morning’s casting intel typically is unveiled by network chiefs during their exec panels at TCA. But CW’s topper Mark Pedowitz scrubbed plans to do a Q&A during his net’s TCA day because, he explained, he had no announcements to make. He was, however, in the room as the network kicked off its two Q&A’s for midseason series Black Lightning and Life Sentence.

“He’s here, available to answer any questions,” Hewitt said, of Pedowitz’s presence, adding, “He did ask me to let anybody know Supernatural will go on as long as…” causing critics to erupt in laughter, The Supernatural Question being a question Pedowitz gets at every CW TCA panel.