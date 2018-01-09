Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Menu

Film
Roman Polanski Won’t Be Charged In 1975 L.A. Case Involving 10-Y…

Film

Roman Polanski Won’t Be Charged In 1975 L.A. Case Involving 10-Year-Old Girl

by
and
Rex/Shutterstock

Self-exiled filmmaker Roman Polanski will not be hauled back into U.S. court over a 1975 case in which a then-10-year-old accused him of sexual assault, a law enforcement source tells Deadline. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office opted not to bring charges because the statute of limitations has expired.

Related
LAPD Opens New Roman Polanski Probe About Alleged 1975 Assault Of 10-Year-Old

Scales Of Justice Gavel
Shutterstock

The accuser had claimed that Polanski sexually assaulted her during a photo shoot on an L.A. beach.

The director behind such films as Chinatown, Rosemary’s Baby and last year’s Based on a True Story has been living in Europe since he fled the U.S. 40 years ago after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl. His lawyers have been arguing that he was victimized by court misconduct and should be free to return to this country. Another accuser, known as “Robin M,” said in August that Polanski “sexually victimized” her in 1973 when she was 16. She said she would testify as to her own victimization if the original case ever was retried.

In October, about 40 women protested the opening of a Polanski retrospective in front of the Cinémathèque Française in Paris. He has lived in France, Switzerland, and Poland since fleeing to the U.S.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

ad