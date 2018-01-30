LightWorkers Media is partnering with producer Will Packer (Girls Trip) to executive produce The Baxters, a 12-episode digital series that will air on the newly launched LightWorkers platform, LightWorkers president Roma Downey announced today.

Based upon Karen Kingsbury’s bestselling literary series, The Baxter Family, the project is being developed by Will Packer Media, the producer’s new production, branded content and digital media company.

“We’re excited to have someone as prolific and talented as Will Packer come on board to executive produce the first premium scripted digital series with us,” said Downey.

Said Packer, “We created Will Packer Media as a vehicle for incredible content for a wide variety of screens and platforms. The Baxter Family series is exactly the kind of enriching, inspirational and heartwarming stories that we want to see in the world.”

The 26-novel Baxter Family books tell the story of how John and Elizabeth Baxter and their six adult children come together over love and loss. The series has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Katie Christian, Vice President, Scripted Development, Digital and New Platforms for MGM is overseeing the project. Will Packer Media’s Jaime Primak-Sullivan, Head of Development and Production – Digital, will produce.

LightWorkers Media is a joint venture owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Mark Burnett and Downey.