UPDATED with release date: Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Roland Joffé’s dramatic film The Forgiven which is based on the Michael Asthon play The Archbishop and The Antichrist and stars Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana. The film will hit theaters on March 9, followed by a VOD and digital HD release a week later.

Co-written by Joffé and Ashton, the story follows Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s (Whitaker) work as President of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa, and his struggle with a brutal murderer Piet Blomfeld (Bana) over concession and redemption. The film is currently in production.

This comes after Saban Films acquired Sean Penn’s The Last Face starring Penn, Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem, and Jonathan Mostow’s The Hunter’s Prayer starring Sam Worthington and newcomer Odeya Rush at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Joffé produced The Forgiven alongside Link Entertainment’s Craig Baumgarten and Zaheer Goodman-Bhyat of Light & Dark Films, with financing being provided by The Fyzz Facility. Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films. WME Global handled North American rights, with 13 Films handling international at the upcoming American Film Market.

Executive producers are Kim Ashton, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, John R. Sherman, Tannaz Anisi, Greg Schenz, Jeff Gum, Jeff Rice, and Lee Broda.