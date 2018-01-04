Upload is set in the future where humans are able to “upload” themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife. When Nathan (Amell) meets his early death, he is greeted by Nora in his version of heaven. The series follows the two as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the alive Nora struggles to stay afloat working her job alongside Nathan in the afterlife.

Amell was the lead in the CW series The Tomorrow People and played Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm/Deathstorm on The Flash, sharing the CW’s DC universe with his cousin, Arrow star Stephen Amell. He also did an arc on Fox’s The X-Files revival last season. Amell is repped by WME, Protégé Entertainment and Felker Toczek.