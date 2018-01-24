EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Law, who currently recurs as Valerie on the CW hit series, Riverdale, is set to co-star opposite Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer in Spontaneous, the Brian Duffield written and directed film adaptation of Aaron Starmer’s popular novel. The pic, from Awesomeness Films, follows Mara Carlye (Langford), whose life is forever changed when students in her senior class literally explode for no discernible reason.

As students continue to pop like blood-filled balloons and the town descends into both chaos and apathy, Mara and her friends stay close together as they await possible combustion – wondering what part of life is worth living if it might end suddenly. Law will play Tess, the best friend and partner in sarcasm of Mara.

Matt Kaplan and Max Siemers from Awesomeness are producing with Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party Productions.

Law will next appear in Netflix’s Altered Carbon series and recently completed production on the indie The New Romantic, in which she stars alongside her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, Jessica Barden, and Avan Jogia.

Law is repped by Grandview Management and Paradigm.