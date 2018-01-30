Richard Dreyfuss and Colm Feore will topline Astronaut, an indie drama, written and directed by Shelagh McLeod. It follows Angus, a lonely widower whose long-extinguished dream is ignited when a nationwide competition is announced with the prize being a trip to space Angus’ chances are slim, but with help coming from his dysfunctional family, he battles against prejudice, ill health and time to achieve his dream of being an astronaut.

Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It), Krista Bridges (19-2), young actor Richie Lawrence (Heroes Reborn) and Graham Greene (Wind River) co-star in the film, with a cameo from Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

Sean Buckley of Buck Productions is producing the pic with Jessica Adams (The Space Between), while Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman of Aqute Media serve as exec producers with the company also handling film distribution sales. Telefilm Canada is fully financing the project.

Dreyfuss up next has Netflix comedy The Last Laugh as well as Bill Holderman’s film Book Club, with Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. Feore’s upcoming projects include Neil Jordan-directed drama The Widow and Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Anon.

Dreyfuss is repped by APA and Feore by Gersh.